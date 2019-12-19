Trump in Michigan Rally: ‘It Doesn’t Really Feel Like We’re Being Impeached’

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan at the same time that the House of Representatives is voting on his impeachment. So of course, he will have a lot to say about what was going on. Here’s a look at some of the quotes he is saying about his impeachment during the rally. This is a developing story.

Trump Addressed the Impeachment at the Start of His Rally

Trump’s speech started at almost the exact same time that the House began voting on his impeachment.

Trump began his speech by telling everyone, “Merry Christmas Michigan!” He quickly jumped into mentioning the impeachment proceedings against him, before the votes were finished.

They want to impeach me, they want to do worse than that. By the way, it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached…”

The crowd laughed in response.

“We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican party like we’ve never had before,” Trump added.

Then he went on to talk about how the country was thriving, including in Michigan. Trump mentioned how he was once the Man of the Year in Michigan. Someone commented that he was still “Man of the Year,” and Trump thanked him for the comment.

Then Trump discussed a bill that’s been sitting with Nancy Pelosi and the crowd booed in response. “And now we have the Democrats trying to take credit for this bill,” Trump said, to more boos from the crowd. He didn’t mention the impeachment again at that point, which was interesting.

Early on during his speech, a protester arrived. After she was taken out, Trump said: “You’re about to hear the greatest speech you’ve ever heard.”

Then Trump continued his speech. At about 8:25 p.m. Eastern, Trump was officially impeached by the House. He did not immediately respond or break his speech at that moment.

Later, Trump referred to the impeachment again for the first time after it was official. He said the impeachment was lawless and a suicide march by the Democratic party. “Have you seen my polls?”

“They’ve been trying to impeach me from Day One…from before I ran.”

Trump later said that what his family has been put through was a disgrace. He said he told Pelosi that they had nothing. “They’re the ones who should be impeached, every one of them.”

A Look At What’s Next in the Impeachment Proceedings

Now that the House has voted for Trump’s impeachment, the next step is a trial in the Senate. Members of the House Judiciary Committee often serve as managers, which are essentially the same role as prosecutors. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over the proceedings.

In Bill Clinton’s trial, he was defended by Cheryl Mills and had seven more on his counsel staff. The managers presented their case over three days and then Clinton’s defense lasted three days. Then for two days, members of the Senate questioned the House managers and Clinton’s defense. The trial also had depositions, had videotaped testimony instead of live witnesses, and closing arguments.

After the trial is completed, the Senate will vote on the articles of impeachment that the House passed. The Senate can choose to have public or closed-door deliberations. In Bill Clinton’s trial, they had closed-door deliberations. Both charges failed to achieve 2/3 majority in the Senate. Clinton was acquitted after three days of deliberations and a vote (following his trial.)

This is likely what will happen with Trump. A total of 67 Senators would need to vote to convict and remove the President. There are 45 Democrat Senators and 53 Republican Senators, plus two Independents who typically vote Democrat. So to reach the 67 total needed to remove Trump, they would need at least 20 Republicans to join with Democrats in voting to remove Trump (plus the two Independents). If they can’t get the votes, then Trump will be acquitted. He’d likely continue his run for President in 2020.

READ NEXT: Trump Impeachment Betting Odds Jump, But So Do His Re-Election Odds