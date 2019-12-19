Why Did Tulsi Gabbard Vote Present for Trump’s Impeachment?

Tulsi Gabbard voted “present” when a vote came up on Article 1 for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. That means didn’t vote for or against impeachment. As was expected, every Republican voted against impeaching Donald Trump except for one former Republican, Justin Amash. Two Democrats voted against impeachment on Article 1, and three Democrats voted against impeachment on Article III. But Gabbard’s vote might have been one of the biggest surprises of the night.

Gabbard voted “Present” on both of the articles of impeachment, which meant that she voted neither for nor against impeaching Trump.

Hawaii Dem Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who otherwise had not voted all day, is voting “present” on the first article of impeachment — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) December 19, 2019

She later released a statement about her decision.

INBOX: Tulsi Gabbard Releases Statement on Impeachment of President Trump pic.twitter.com/G2wVvNHBk5 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) December 19, 2019

In her statement, Gabbard said she was trying to do what was best for the country. She wrote, in part: “After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no… I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing. I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities… When I cast my vote in support of the impeachment inquiry…I said that in order to maintain the integrity of this solemn undertaking, it must not be a partisan endeavor. Tragically, that’s what it’s been.”

Instead of voting for or against impeachment, Gabbard introduced a censure resolution.

She talked in her statement about the Founders’ concern about impeachment becoming partisan, including in the Federalist Papers. She wrote: “Donald Trump has violated public trust. Congress must be unequivocal in denouncing the president’s misconduct and stand up for the American people and our democracy. To this end, I have introduced a censure resolution that will send a strong message…”

She added that the American people will send their own message at the ballot box, rebuking Trump. “That is the way real and lasting change has always occurred in this great country; through the forcefully expressed will of the people.”

She said her vote was a vote for reconciliation, hoping that the country will be healed.

The Congressional Institute noted in 2013 that voting “present” on major votes is used infrequently. In fact, when Bill Clinton was impeached, there were no present votes, according to the Baltimore Sun. The House voted mostly along party lines on both perjury and obstruction. The vote was 228-206. Five Democrats voted for impeachment against their party, and five Republicans voted against impeachment and against their party.

