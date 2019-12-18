Impeachment Vote vs. Trump’s Rally: Are They Happening at the Same Time?

While President Donald Trump is hosting a 2020 campaign rally today in Michigan, the House is voting on his impeachment. It’s possible that the two could happen around the same time today. Here’s what you need to know.

The Impeachment Vote Might Happen Early This Evening

The exact timing for the impeachment vote is a little tough to determine, but it could happen early this evening, right around the same time as Trump’s rally or earlier.

The House began debating the two articles of impeachment around 9 a.m. Eastern. House members are given more than six hours to debate those articles of impeachment, Politico shared.

The time frame for the impeachment vote varies depending on which source you reference. Politico is estimating that the final impeachment vote will be between 7 and 8 p.m. Eastern (6-7 p.m. Central), which is right around the same time that Trump’s rally starts.

The New York Times is estimating that the votes are expected to most likely happen between 4-6 p.m. Eastern (3-5 p.m. Central), which would have everything ending shortly before Trump speaks at his rally.

As of the time of publication, the House was debating the articles of impeachment. At 2:30 p.m. Eastern, the Democrats had 2 hours and 2 minutes remaining to debate and the Republicans had 2 hours and 3 minutes remaining.

Time check request from Nadler.

Dems have 2HR 2 MIN remaining.

Republicans have 2HR 3 MIN remaining at this time. — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) December 18, 2019

This means that we have about 4 hours left of debate time. If all that time is used, it would put the vote not happening until closer to 6:30 to 7 p.m. Eastern or later, depending on if any breaks are taken.

You can watch the impeachment proceedings and the vote below.

House Votes On Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump | NBC News (Live Stream Recording)Watch live coverage as the full House of Representatives debates and votes on two articles of impeachment against President Trump. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows. Connect with NBC News Online! NBC News App: https://apps.nbcnews.com/mobile Breaking News Alerts: https://link.nbcnews.com/join/5cj/breaking-news-signup?cid=sm_npd_nn_yt_bn-clip_190621 Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC Follow NBC News on Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/InstaNBC House Votes On Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump | NBC News (Live Stream Recording) 2019-12-18T12:57:03.000Z

It’s important to note that if the House votes to impeach Trump (which it will likely do since Democrats have the majority), this does not mean Trump will be removed from office. The Senate would need to vote for removal after a trial in the Senate.

Trump’s Rally Starts at 7 p.m. Eastern

Meanwhile, Trump’s Michigan rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central.) This December 18 rally is taking place in Battle Creek, Michigan at the Kellogg Arena. (Tickets can be obtained here, but seating is first-come, first-served.)

Typically, people speak before Trump’s officially rally start time, with the doors opening a couple hours early. Then Trump speaks shortly after the rally officially begin and his speeches often last as long as 90 minutes. So it’s very possible that Trump will be speaking at the rally right as the impeachment vote happens or shortly after.

You can watch Trump’s rally live in the video below. This video will start about 30 minutes before his rally begins.

LIVE: President Trump Rally – Christmas Celebration – Battle Creek, Michigan 2019-12-12T15:56:55.000Z

The rally is being called a Christmas Celebration. It will be interesting to see what Trump says about the impeachment proceedings during his rally.

The Kellogg Arena where the rally will be held has a seating capacity of up to 6,200 according to its website. (Another webpage says up to 6,500.) This is actually quite a bit smaller than the size of most of the arenas where Trump has his events. Because of this, it’s likely that he will also have an overflow crowd outside watching on a big screen, as happens at many of Trump’s rallies.

Although the exact timing isn’t known, it’s possible that Trump will be speaking right as the impeachment vote happens or shortly after.

READ NEXT: Trump Impeachment Betting Odds Jump, But So Do His Re-Election Odds