Alesha Dixon, AGT Champions Judge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returns to NBC on Monday, January 6, 2020. Terry Crews is once again the show’s host, and mainstays Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum are back on the judges’ panel. Joining them is a new America’s Got Talent judge, Alesha Dixon.

News of Dixon joining the cast of judges (and Klum making her return after not being a part of season 14) was met with controversy, as it meant that Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, who had served as first-time judges for season 14, had not been asked back. Nevertheless, Dixon seems to be excited to be a part of the AGT team of judges and has been promoting the show to her over 921,000 Instagram followers ahead of its premiere.

Here’s what you need to know about Alesha Dixon:

1. Alesha Has Been a Judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ & ‘Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Although Dixon is a new AGT world, she has been a part of the “Got Talent” franchise since 2012 as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions. Dixon has judged eight seasons of “BGT,” so she is more than qualified to join the AGT: The Champions judges’ panel.

Her first season as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent brought with it the show’s best ratings year. Perhaps this influence AGT and NBC’s decision to bring her on board for America’s Got Talent: The Champions. In addition, since the spinoff competition features acts from all over the world, it makes sense to have someone from one of the other “Got Talent” shows judging the season.

2. Alesha Won ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2007

In addition to being a talented singer, Dixon is also a gifted dancer. In 2007, she won the BBC dance competition show Strictly Come Dancing. Her AGT bio boasts that she received the “highest marks ever” while competing on the show. After winning, she stayed tied to the program as one of its judges for three seasons.

Dixon left her position as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing to start judging on Britain’s Got Talent. Now, she maintains her passion for dance as the host of BBC’s The Greatest Dancer, which aims to discover great new dance acts.

3. Alesha Got Her Start in the Girl Group Mis-Teeq

Mis-Teeq – Scandalous (Official Video)Pre order the new single from Alesha Dixon on iTunes now: http://bit.ly/1IvOEM9 Sign up to the mailing list : http://eepurl.com/bminmH All I Want from Mis-Teeq's album Eye Candy (2003) Written by band members Su-Elise Nash, Alesha Dixon and Sabrina Washington, as well as Rustan Hallgeir, Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen for their second studio album. 2015-05-28T10:01:30.000Z

Before Strictly Come Dancing, Dixon rose to fame as one of the original members of the girl group “Mis-Teeq.” She started the group with Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash, and they were met with success in the UK and European markets. The pop group split in 2005.

After her time with Mis-Teeq came to a close, Alesha went on to branch out with a solo career in music. She released four studio albums, including “The Alesha Show” in 2008, “The Entertainer” in 2010, and “Do It for Love” in 2015.

4. Alesha Is a Mom of 2 Daughters, Azura & Anaya

Dixon married her husband Azuka Ononye in 2017; according to The Sun, however, the two have been together since 2012. They share two children, Azura Sienna Ononye, who was born in 2013, and Anaya Safiya Ononye, who was born in 2019.

Weeks after giving birth to her second daughter, Alesha took to Instagram to share the news with a sweet photo of her family’s new addition. In the caption, she announced “Anaya Safiya born 20.08.19 7 weeks ago this little angel came into our lives! As I celebrate my birthday today I feel like the luckiest girl on the planet”

5. Alesha Has Opened Up About Her Struggle With Imposter Syndrome

According to The Mirror, Dixon’s stardom and prevalence in the spotlight is not always easy for the 41-year-old-star. She said that, even when she was younger, “I’ve definitely been crippled by fear. At school I was a contradiction. Outwardly, I was a confident, brave individual who went for it and was unafraid. But inside, I always had a niggle in my brain, moments of self-doubt which made me question my abilities.”

Later, she added that when she asked to judge Strictly Come Dancing, she was faced with experiencing imposter syndrome. She said “I wouldn’t have said yes to the job if I didn’t think I could do it, but when it was announced I was joining the judging panel there was so much negative feedback and I really started to question myself.” Ultimately, she revealed “I felt quite down but eventually I was able to make myself look at the bigger picture. I had to tell myself I wouldn’t have been offered the job if I wasn’t capable, and I ended up having the best three years – it’s one of the best jobs of my life. I could have spent three years on that panel feeling like an imposter, feeling insecure, but you only get one life and I ­realised there was no point wasting it by questioning whether I should be there or not.”

