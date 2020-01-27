Alexis Reed: Delta Employee Shot Dead in Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Alexis Reed is the 30-year-old Delta employee who was found shot multiple times in a parking lot in Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The College Park Police Department said in a statement that Reed had been found with multiple gunshot wounds in an employee parking lot around 10:30 p.m. on January 26. WSB-TV reports that Reed was shot “at least 3 times.” The police statement said that Reed’s death is being treated as a homicide and that there are no suspects for the shooting.

Gone too soon REST IN PEACE COUSIN ALEXIS REED. pic.twitter.com/1fLwjdmWBn — TMGL (@Talashia2) January 27, 2020

When Reed was discovered, she was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead en route.

In a statement, via CNN, a Delta spokesperson said, “The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning. We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends. Delta is currently conducting an investigation, in partnership with law enforcement.” Reed worked as a ramp agent with the airline and was based in Atlanta. Online records show that Reed began working at the company in November 2018.

Rip Alexis Reed from Cali. Cool as hell, bright spirit. — CHAMP (@writeorselldope) January 27, 2020

WSB-TV reports that the parking lot where Reed was killed is only accessible to Delta employees.

Reed’s final tweet on her Twitter page saw her pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar had died in a helicopter crash around 10 hours before Reed was shot. Reed also posted an emotional message on Instagram saying in part, “Life isn’t promised and this is proof.”

According to her Facebook page, Reed was a native of California and was living in Atlanta at the time of her death. On her Facebook Intro page, Reed wrote, “What you dnt knw wnt hurt😌; Better opputunities bt i remain the same girl! 💁🏾💅🏾.” Under her last publicly visible Facebook post, Reed was mourned by her friends. One wrote, “Fly high Angel #RIPAlexis.” Another wrote, “I’m so sorry mama #RIP.”

