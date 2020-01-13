Antony Pettis Is Suing USADA For UFC 241 Debacle

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis has revealed that he is suing the drug testing organization United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). USADA is the official agency that the UFC uses to test its fighters for performance-enhancing drugs.

Showtime was on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show today, and he revealed a lot of information about his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 241, including his experience with USADA during fight night.

Pettis is suing the drug testing organization because he cut his hand on a glass bottle that was used for his urine test. As per regulation, Pettis had to take a urine test before his fight against Diaz. Also, the rules stated that the USADA agent administering the test couldn’t touch the glass bottle. So, Pettis had to handle the container right before his fight, and he ended up cutting his hand.

However, his first test was invalid because his urine was too diluted. He had to wait until an hour and a half before his fight to take another urine test. The alleged incident happened when Showtime took his second test and he went to screw the lid back on to the glass container.

As he screwed the lid on, he ended up cutting his right hand, between thumb and index finger. The cut was big enough that Pettis needed stitches. So, Showtime was forced with the decision of having to withdraw from the Diaz fight an hour before or get his hand glued shut; he chose the ladder.

Pettis tells Helwani that he had a hard time warming up for the fight. Every time he punched with his right hand, the wound would reopen. He also couldn’t grapple, which derailed his warm up.

Even though one of his primary tools, his right hand, was injured, Showtime still made the walk to the Octagon. However, during the whole fight, he had a tough time using his hand, and he ultimately lost the decision to Diaz. Pettis doesn’t want to take anything away from Diaz, and he isn’t trying to make excuses. He’s telling the story of what happened to him before and during the fight on Aug, 17, 2019.

He is also upset with USADA because they made him take the test so close to his fight. He tells Helwani during the interview that it would make a lot more sense for fighters to be tested after their match instead of right before.

USADA hasn’t responded to his Pettis’ complaint, which has prompted him to sue for the incident

This is Pettis’ First Time Talking About This USADA Controversy

This is the first time Pettis has spoken about this USADA controversy, and he has a reason for that. He has been waiting for USADA to respond to his complaint. Showtime got a lawyer right away, and there was a conversation back and forth between his lawyer and USADA. However, USADA has stopped responding. Pettis tells Helwani that he is now suing USADA for the incident.

Pettis has been focusing on his UFC 246 fight against Carlos Diego Ferreira, so he has left things in the hands of his legal team.

