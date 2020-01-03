Austin Stabbing Attack Downtown Wounds Four at Congress

Austin police confirmed that they are investigating a mass stabbing attack downtown. “Update to incident in 500 Block of Congress Ave: One person is confirmed deceased,” police added.

KVUE-TV reported that the suspect, who was not yet identified, began randomly stabbing victims in a business. The suspect jumped off a roof of the building after the attack but survived, the television station reported.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, four people were injured in the attack. “500blk S Congress Ave: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncement ~20s male. 1st patient, ~50s male has been transported to local trauma center with serious potentially life threat stab injury. 2 additional patients still on scene. More to follow,” the agency wrote on its Twitter page.

The EMS also wrote, “No additional transports have occurred at this point. 2 patients remain on scene, 1 with continued CPR in progress. #ATCEMSMedics have regained pulses on 2nd patient with CPR from traumatic arrest. Transporting ~20s male to local trauma center with critical life threatening injuries. 4th patient is a refusal. EMS is clearing the scene. No further info available.”

Earlier, the EMS page wrote, “On scene command reporting 4 total patients being treated & prepped for transport. 4 #ATCEMS ambulances, 3 Commanders & Physician Assistant on scene.”

Austin Police Say the Suspect Is in Custody But a Motive Is Not Yet Clear

“APD is working a shoot/stab hotshot in the 500 block of Congress Ave. #20-30396. Avoid the area if possible. More information to follow when available,” police wrote on the morning of January 3, 2020.

They added: “Suspect is in custody. At this time, no other known suspects are outstanding. More information to follow when available.” Police have not provided additional details.

People posted information on social media. “My sister is there by the bank and she said there’s EMS and police all over. Y’all be safe!” wrote one woman on Twitter.

EMS wrote: “Reported stabbing incident with multiple patients & two patients with CPR in progress. Avoid the area. Multiple public safety agencies responding.”