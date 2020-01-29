Los Angeles High Rise Fire at Barrington Plaza: Videos, Rescue Photos & Updates

A large fire erupted at Barrington Plaza high rise in Los Angeles, California this morning. See rescue photos and videos below, along with details known so far.

The Fire, Which Erupted This Morning, Is Now Mostly Out But a Cause Isn’t Yet Known

The fire started on the sixth floor of one of the Barrington Plaza’s three buildings. The apartment building is 25 stories tall, KTLA 5 reported. The fire started at about 8:37 a.m. Pacific, with most of the fire being out by 9:40 a.m. Pacific. The Los Angeles Fire Department’s alert noted that some people had leaped from the building to escape.

You can see a live stream video of firefighters battling the blaze below.

The Barrington Plaza Apartments are located at 11740 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles. A map of the high rise’s location is below.

This video shows someone being rescued from the building by firefighters.

Here’s another video of that amazing rescue moment. Local news reports indicate the person was rescued safely.

Video showing @LAFD rescuing an individual at Barrington Plaza on Wilshire #LosAngeles There are reports that some people have jumped to escape the fire. pic.twitter.com/TeJIWhyGDm — SantaMonicaProblems (@SantaMonicaProb) January 29, 2020

Here’s a photo of the same rescue.

Photo of active fire at 11740 West Wilshire Blvd. report at 8:37 AM PST. 📷: Public Domain Image @LAFD pic.twitter.com/PTjY8B6esS — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 29, 2020

The person in this video was rescued by a firefighter on a ladder, ABC 7 reported.

Here’s a video of what appears to be someone being rescued from the roof of the building. ABC 7 reported that several people who escaped to the roof were rescued from the fire.

The fire was massive and more than 300 firefighters responded.

WATCH: Barrington Plaza residents are now being evacuated from the roof as LAFD units continue to work at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Z3SfzgWQBX — Citizen Los Angeles (@CitizenAppLA) January 29, 2020

#Breaking Fire underway at Barrington Plaza at Barrington & Wilshire. Active flames. Evacs underway. pic.twitter.com/8YDbSrrc0w — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 29, 2020

#LIVE: Crews are battling a massive fire at a 25-story residential high-rise building in the Sawtelle district of West Los Angeles. https://t.co/80RgF4Wjyk — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 29, 2020

ABC 7 reported that eight people were “affected” in the fire, including one person who is in critical condition.

#LIVE: According to Armando Hogan, 8 people were affected by the fire, one in critical condition. One was a 3-month-old. #Brentwood #LA https://t.co/zLde7N2elG pic.twitter.com/kgYjjaKQnb — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 29, 2020

Another major fire happened at Barrington Plaza in 2013. According to KTLA 5, today’s fire was in the same building. The 2013 fire was on the 11th floor and caused millions of dollars in damage. The building was constructed in the early 1960s.

The cause of today’s fire isn’t yet known.

This is a developing story.