Texas A&M Student in Brazos County Monitored for Possible Wuhan Coronavirus [MAP]

A Texas A&M student in Brazos County, Texas is being monitored for a possible case of the Wuhan coronavirus. The student has not been diagnosed, but they are awaiting test results since they noticed symptoms after being in Wuhan, China. Read on for more details and see a map of where Brazos County, Texas is located.

The Patient Is Waiting for Test Results & Has Not Been Diagnosed with the Virus

Here is a map of Brazos County, Texas. The patient’s exact location has not yet been disclosed, only that they are a Texas A&M student located in Brazos County.

The county is where Texas A&M University is located in College Station, Texas. It’s about two-and-a-half hours from Austin, Texas. Here’s a map of where Texas A&M University is but please note that although it’s confirmed the person is a student, it’s not known if that is where they currently are in Brazos County. They are self-isolating while waiting on test results.

Texas A&M shared the new in a tweet, confirming that the possible case was a student.

Lindsey Theis of Newsy reported that the patient, a Texas A&M student, went to the ER on January 22 out of concern because they had been in Wuhan and were experiencing mild respiratory symptoms. For now, the patient is self-isolating and no further details were released.

The Brazos County Health District shared on Facebook that health care officials were aware of current guidance on the novel coronavirus and quickly ascertained that the patient needed to be tested.

It’s important to note that a case has not been confirmed yet. Preliminary testing was conducted and they are waiting on the results.

More details about the patient, including age, are not yet disclosed.

WHO Says More than 584 Cases Are Diagnosed & All the Deaths Have Been in China

LIVE: Press conference on the Emergency Committee meeting on new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) https://t.co/9bWEOJfLZK — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 23, 2020

Earlier today, the World Health Organization shared in a press conference that it was too soon to declare a public health emergency given the virus’s “restrictive and binary nature.” They noted: “Make no mistake. This is an emergency in #China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency. WHO’s risk assessment is that the outbreak is a very high risk in China, and a high risk regionally and globally.”

As of this morning, WHO noted that 584 cases were reported to WHO, including 17 deaths. 575 of those cases and all the deaths were in China. Other cases were in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.

"We are aware of media reports of suspected cases in other countries, but those cases are still being investigated"-@DrTedros on new #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 23, 2020

WHO also noted that the virus can kill, but it causes milder symptoms in most people. Most people who died had underlying health conditions that weakened their immune systems. Human-to-human transmission, for now, “appears limited to family groups & #healthworkers caring for infected patients. At this time, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.”

Symptoms

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that come in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it can include a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China. It’s now being referred to as the noval coronavirus by experts.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.

This map from the CDC shows where it originated in China.

So far 17 deaths have been attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus (the noval coronavirus.)