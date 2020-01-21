Butler vs Villanova Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Butler is in the midst of a strong season at 15-3 as the No. 13 ranked team in the nation, but the Bulldogs will have to break their streak of misfortune against ranked teams as they hit the road to take on No. 9 Villanova on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Butler vs Villanova on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Butler vs Villanova on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Butler vs Villanova on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Butler vs Villanova Preview

Butler has dropped two games in a row over the last week, but will look to turn their fortunes around against Villanova. Kamar Baldwin scored 16 points to lead Butler their last time out against DePaul, which was a stunning 79-66 loss.

“They have a really good start to it, setting the tone early,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan told the Chicago Tribune. “It’s going be difficult if we’re putting people on the line 32 times in a game, that’s an issue. We’ve got to be able to defend without fouling. If we turn the ball over 17 times, that’s not the formula to have a chance in this league. We’ve got to be better as coaches. Our guys just have to understand every night in the Big East, this is what it is.”

A loss to Villanova would be Butler’s 14th straight loss to a ranked opponent. But coincidentally, the last time the Bulldogs knocked off a ranked squad was against Villanova, beating the Wildcats when they were ranked No. 1 in 2017.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright is making sure his squad isn’t taking Butler lightly despite their recent struggles.

“In this year’s Big East, you can catch a team hot,” Wright told reporters. “DePaul was hot, they should have had us. Seton Hall, [Butler] had a 10-point lead at halftime and [Myles] Powell just made great plays down the stretch.

“We know they’re an outstanding team. They always give us a tough game. So we’re ready to respect a great Butler team.”

Villanova has been winning tight and in a variety of ways. The Wildcats have won 10 of 11 and four in a row. In Villanova’s latest triumph — a 61-55 win against UConn — Jermaine Samuels scored 19 to lead the team. He was the third different player to lead the team in scoring over the last three games.

“It just shows that’s we’re comfortable making plays for each other at any point in the game,” Samuels told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We all trust in each other. Regardless if the ball goes in or not, we’re going to stick together. That’s the biggest thing about each other — we’re all unselfish.”

Defensively, the Wildcats will be keeping an eye on Kamar Baldwin, who’s averaging 18.2 points in conference play.

“As much as he scores and as creative as he is offensively, Kamar scares you in end-of-game situations by getting a steal,” Wright said. “He’s hurt us by just making great defensive plays at the end of games as much as he’s hurt us scoring.”

Villanova is a 3.5-point favorite at home.