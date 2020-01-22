Fashion Show Mall Shooting In Las Vegas: 2 Injured Victims

A heavy police presence surrounded Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas after there were reports of a shooting on January 21. Metro Police are on the scene investigating, according to News 8.

Las Vegas Police Department tweeted out the following statement confirming a shooting took place on Tuesday night. “The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived.”

A witness told News 8 reporter Shakala Alvaranga that she saw two victims shot. “One person was lying on the floor and the other was an elderly [man] that was pulled out with a wheelchair.

Fashion Show Mall is located on the Vegas strip in Paradise, Nevada. The exact address is 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard. Metro Police told News 8 that the shooting happened after a group of juveniles got into an argument. Police said that right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

Witnesses on location have shared photos and videos on Twitter that reveal Las Vegas Police are searching the backside of the mall.

#BREAKING we are arriving at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas for a big police response. Working with @LVMPD on scene for details @KTNV pic.twitter.com/PqDvHoIyqF — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) January 22, 2020

Police have locked down the area, and have not yet released any detailed information on a possible suspect or suspects.

#BREAKING .@LVMPD is working a shooting at Fashion Show Mall involving multiple victims according to Metro sources. No suspect info at the moment. Police are locking down the area #8NN pic.twitter.com/pHuDnrbGeK — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) January 22, 2020

One person on Twitter shared, “Literally just got evacuated from work at the fashion show mall in Vegas because of an active shooter.”

Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted just before 7 p.m. local time that the roads surrounding Fashion Show Mall are being shut down. “#TrafficAlert All off ramps from I-15 to eastbound Spring Mountain closed due to police activity. Avoid the area and find an alternate route.”

