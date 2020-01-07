Fire on Memorial Drive in Atlanta Today Causes Delays After Gas Line Broken

A large fire broke out on Memorial Drive in Atlanta, Georgia today after a contractor broke a gas line, officials have said. The fire caused major delays as traffic had to be detoured in the area. The fire is under control, but traffic delays are expected for some time. Here are more details on what’s happening, including videos.
The Fire Was Caused by a Contractor Who Damaged a Gas Line
The fire started after a third-party contractor damaged a gas line near the 2400 block of Memorial Drive, CBS 46 reported. Atlanta Gas-Light confirmed with WSB-TV that gas flow was stopped and the underground fires were under control, but a lot of damage was left behind, including a power pole and at least one structure that was destroyed.
Memorial Drive will likely be closed for quite some time. WSB-TV recommends using Hosea Williams Dr. and Glenwood as alternate routes and to expect delays.
The fire could be seen burning along the road, according to reports from people in the area. WSB-TV said a business was destroyed by the fire, but the business hasn’t yet been named.
The gas leak was stopped just before 4 p.m.
Parts of Memorial Drive Will Be Closed for Some Time & Drivers Should Seek Alternate Routes
Jason Durden of WSB-TV noted that Memorial Drive between 2nd Avenue and Carter Avenue was closed from the fire.
Craig Burns told WSB-TV that a crew was drilling just in front of his business when they hit a gas line and caused an explosion. You can see his interview in the tweet below.
According to Phil Landeros of WGCL-TV CBS46, evacuations were ordered near Memorial Drive and 2nd Avenue.
The fire occurred near Memorial Drive and Carter Avenue, AJC reported. Here is a map of the area near where the fire started.
According to Fox 5, the fire was near the 2400 block of Memorial Drive near the East Lake Golf Club.
According to 95.5 WSB’s traffic page: “Memorial Dr is shutdown between 2nd Ave and Carter Ave. Use Hosea L. Williams Dr as an alternate.”
Here is a video of the fire earlier today.
And here are more videos of the fire.
Here’s a look from earlier, shared by CBS 46.
This is a developing story.