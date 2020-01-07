Fire on Memorial Drive in Atlanta Today Causes Delays After Gas Line Broken

A large fire broke out on Memorial Drive in Atlanta, Georgia today after a contractor broke a gas line, officials have said. The fire caused major delays as traffic had to be detoured in the area. The fire is under control, but traffic delays are expected for some time. Here are more details on what’s happening, including videos.

The Fire Was Caused by a Contractor Who Damaged a Gas Line

The fire started after a third-party contractor damaged a gas line near the 2400 block of Memorial Drive, CBS 46 reported. Atlanta Gas-Light confirmed with WSB-TV that gas flow was stopped and the underground fires were under control, but a lot of damage was left behind, including a power pole and at least one structure that was destroyed.

Atlanta Gas Light has stopped the gas flow and the fires are now out. Lots of damage. At least one structure destroyed. A burned power pole will need to be replaced. Probably road inspections as well. In the car keep it on 95.5 for @DougTurnbull and Triple Team Traffic. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) January 7, 2020

Memorial Drive will likely be closed for quite some time. WSB-TV recommends using Hosea Williams Dr. and Glenwood as alternate routes and to expect delays.

With Memorial Drive closed – and it will be for a time to come – use Hosea Williams Dr or Glenwood as an alternate. Expect delays on surrounding streets. — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) January 7, 2020

The fire could be seen burning along the road, according to reports from people in the area. WSB-TV said a business was destroyed by the fire, but the business hasn’t yet been named.

The gas leak was stopped just before 4 p.m.

Parts of Memorial Drive Will Be Closed for Some Time & Drivers Should Seek Alternate Routes

Jason Durden of WSB-TV noted that Memorial Drive between 2nd Avenue and Carter Avenue was closed from the fire.

Craig Burns told WSB-TV that a crew was drilling just in front of his business when they hit a gas line and caused an explosion. You can see his interview in the tweet below.

Craig Burns says a crew was drilling in front of his business on Memorial Drive when they hit a gas line causing a massive explosion. pic.twitter.com/6pAMpz5HxI — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 7, 2020

According to Phil Landeros of WGCL-TV CBS46, evacuations were ordered near Memorial Drive and 2nd Avenue.

Gas main break and fire caused by 3rd party contractor according to @atlantagaslight Evacuations in the area of Memorial Drive and 2nd Avenue in Atlanta. #BreakingNews coverage LIVE on @cbs46 News at 4 pic.twitter.com/KEiqXocUKq — Phil Landeros (@PhilLanderos) January 7, 2020

The fire occurred near Memorial Drive and Carter Avenue, AJC reported. Here is a map of the area near where the fire started.

According to Fox 5, the fire was near the 2400 block of Memorial Drive near the East Lake Golf Club.

According to 95.5 WSB’s traffic page: “Memorial Dr is shutdown between 2nd Ave and Carter Ave. Use Hosea L. Williams Dr as an alternate.”

Here is a video of the fire earlier today.

WATCH LIVE: Crews are working to put out a fire that has spread across Memorial Drive in East Atlanta: https://t.co/c8cPBZLATJ We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more, starting at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4L0K4RnNfy — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 7, 2020

And here are more videos of the fire.

Memorial Drive near 4th Ave in East Lake is on fire, due to a damaged gas main from excavation. Gas line has been clamped. @ATLFireRescue and @atlantagaslight working to extinguish.

Helicopter feed from @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/XJw1Qc7kKc — Chayne Sparagowski (@chayne_s) January 7, 2020

Here’s a look from earlier, shared by CBS 46.

#BreakingNews there is a fire in Atlanta in a residential are near the intersection of Memorial dr. and 4th street. More details on #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/e7D8FfkvAX — Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) January 7, 2020

This is a developing story.