Potential 1st-Round Running Back Makes 2020 NFL Draft Decision

University of Georgia Bulldog Junior running back D’Andre Swift is one of the most talented and complete backs to hit the collegiate ranks in quite some time. His blend of quickness, size, and pass-catching ability has made him the near-consensus top player at his position amongst 2020 NFL Draft Big Boards. While UGA faithful were holding out hope that Swift would opt to return to Athens for one more season, they knew better than to expect the running back to pass up a likely first-round grade.

D’Andre Swift Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

After three spectacular seasons at the University of Georgia, running back D’Andre Swift took to Twitter on late Friday afternoon to announce to the world his 2020 NFL Draft decision. In the tweet seen below, Swift proclaims his decision and the reasoning behind the talented running back opting to forgo his senior season, and instead opting to declare for the NFL draft.

“The time has now come for me to pursue another dream of mine which is to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. My family and I have spent a considerable amount of time determining what’s best for me, I will be forgoing my senior year and I’m excited for what the future holds. I’ll always be a Bulldog!”

Is D’Andre Swift a 1st-Round Lock in the 2020 NFL Draft?

D’Andre Swift offers all you could ask for from a potential first-round draft pick. He’s dominated at the highest level of college football, the SEC, since his freshman season at Georgia. He’s built to carry a full workload in the pros, standing at just 5’9 but pushing nearly 220 pounds.

Swift offers elite athleticism at the position, along with top-end vision, and game-breaking abilities. What may set Swift apart from some of the other top running back prospects in this class is Swift’s ability to affect the game through the air. Swift has hauled in 56 receptions over his past two seasons at Georgia. He consistently wins one-on-one routes against linebackers and safeties and posses soft, sure hands.

While other running back prospects such as Jonathan Taylor and Najee Harris leave much to be desired in the passing game, Swift has shown the type of ability that carries over to being a three-down back at the next level.

While recent first-round draft picks at the position have proven to be less than trustworthy on a second contract, there’s no doubt of the influx of talent and production they’ve added to their respective rosters over their first contracts.

Oakland Raiders 2019 first-round rookie Josh Jacobs is a perfect example, who fittingly enough offers many of the same traits that Swift does, of a multi-skilled running back jumpstarting an offense.

With teams such as the Miami Dolphins (who hold three first-round picks in late April), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kansas City Chiefs all in dire need of an upgrade at the running back position, it’s highly unlikely a player of Swift’s caliber slips into the second day of the NFL Draft.

