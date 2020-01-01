How Long Is ‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Episode 1 Tonight? When Does It End?

If you’re watching the new Season 12 premiere of Doctor Who tonight live, then you might be wondering just how long the episode is going to last tonight. Well, it’ll be longer than you might expect, so you’ll want to set your DVR accordingly if you’re reading this before it airs. If you’re reading this while it’s airing, get settled in because we’re being blessed with a longer episode. Read on for details.

Tonight’s Episode Is Nearly 90 Minutes Long

Doctor Who Season 12 Episode 1 airs at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight on BBC America. The episode lasts until 9:26 p.m. Eastern. That makes the episode 86 minutes long (almost a full hour-and-a-half.) So make sure your DVRs are set accordingly, because they don’t always get that extra time scheduled correctly. And if you’re watching live, just sit back and get ready to enjoy more great Doctor Who fun.

Tonight’s episode is called Spyfall Part 1.

The description for tonight’s episode reads: “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces, so MI6 turn to the only people who can help: the Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe looking for answers, attacks come from all sides.”

Episode 2 Will Air January 5 & Be the Same Length

After tonight, the two-parter will conclude on Sunday, January 5, 2020. So you’ll only have to wait five days to see Spyfall Part 2. Doctor Who will then continue to air new episodes on Sunday nights on BBC America. That new episode will air at 8 p.m. Eastern and it will be almost as long as tonight’s episode. That episode will end at 9:27 p.m. Eastern (so it’ll be about one minute longer than tonight’s episode.)

That means that even though you’re watching the first episode on a Wednesday, you’ll get to see the conclusion of the two-parter on Sunday night.

Spyfall Part 2 will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America and last until 9:27 p.m. Eastern. It’s called “Spyfall, Part 2.”

Sundays will then be the regular schedule for new Doctor Who episodes, where they will air every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.

You Can Watch ‘Doctor Who’ in Theaters

Fathom Events is going to screen the first two episodes of Season 12 in theaters if you want to watch Doctor Who on the big screen, Den of Geek reported. Both will be in theaters on January 5, and it will be followed by a live Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, aired live from the Paley Center for Media in New York. You can get tickets on Fathom Event’s website here.

So if you’re really hyped after watching tonight’s episode, maybe there will still be tickets available where you live so you can watch Episode 1 and 2 back-to-back in theaters on January 5 and then take part in a live Q&A. That would definitely be an epic way to conclude the Spyfall two-parter.

And there’s more good news. It looks like this won’t be the only two-parter this season. Another one will take place near the end of the season. There’s a lot to look forward to with Season 12 of Doctor Who.

