How to Watch 68 Whiskey Online Without Cable

68 Whiskey is a new scripted, comedic drama about a group of Army medics serving in Afghanistan from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. It airs on January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of 68 Whiskey on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Paramount is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Paramount is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Paramount is included in either Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” bundle (41 channels) or the “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle (54 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

68 Whiskey Preview

'68 Whiskey' Official Trailer | Paramount NetworkSaving everyone but themselves. 68 Whiskey, a new series from Executive Producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, premieres Jan 15 on Paramount Network. #68WhiskeyTV #ParamountNetwork Subscribe for More! https://bit.ly/2JLjjeO Follow Paramount Network Website: http://www.paramountnetwork.com Facebook: @ParamountNetwork Instagram: @ParamountNetwork Twitter: @ParamountNet 2019-11-25T17:12:11.000Z

“68 Whiskey chronicles the lives of a diverse group of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan. The medics rely on friendship, vices and a shared sense of purpose to carry them through a dangerous (and sometimes absurd) world,” Paramount said on its website. It stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share the first look of 68 Whiskey, our new series with Paramount Network. The series is cinematic, adrenaline-fueled and filled with wit and irreverence to cut the tension of the life and death stakes of war for U.S. medics in present day Afghanistan. It’s unlike anything we’ve done before – and anything else on TV,” said Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Some are likening it to the hit TV series M*A*S*H, which was set during the Korean War.

Here are a few reviews:

'68 Whiskey' tackles life of US Army medics in war-torn Afghanistan https://t.co/ViF19UNWGL pic.twitter.com/4LttIf4zAJ — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2020

Our own @JamesWClark gives new military comedy '68 Whiskey' two thumbs down: https://t.co/PW1K2k5CS0 — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) January 14, 2020