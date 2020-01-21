Jacquelyn, New York Times Elevator Operator, Endorses Biden

Jacquelyn, a New York Times elevator operator and security guard, endorsed Joe Biden while the former vice president was headed up to meet with the newspaper’s editorial board in a bid to secure the Times endorsement.

Biden did not win the endorsement, the Times has chosen to endorse both Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, 59, to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 General Election. The Times said in the announcement that the newspaper had broken “with convention, the editorial board has chosen to endorse two separate Democratic candidates for president.”

Jacquelyn Called Biden Her ‘Favorite’ & Said: ‘You Are Awesome, Oh My God’

Honored to have won Jacquelyn's endorsement. pic.twitter.com/tGpNZjXacu — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2020

In a video that was filmed as part of the FX series about the New York Times named “The Weekly,” Jacquelyn welcomed Biden into the elevator by saying, “I love you, I do, you’re like my favorite… You are awesome, oh my God.” The former Delaware senator then asked if Jacquelyn had a camera so that the pair could take a picture together. Biden said, “You got a camera? [When] we get out, we’ll take one, OK?” Biden tweeted a video of the interaction, which showed him grabbing a selfie with Jacquelyn, with the message, “Honored to have won Jacquelyn’s endorsement.”

Biden & Jacquelyn’s Video Has Been Viewed More Times Than the NYT Videos About Senators Warren & Klobuchar

Journalist Peter Hamby reports that the video of Biden and Jacquelyn “has more than 6x the views on Twitter than the NYT opinion videos for Warren and Klobuchar … combined.” While Politico’s Holly Otterbein opined, “Could the Biden campaign have asked for better optics than this: an ordinary worker gushing over him while the New York Times editorial board decides to not put him in their top four choices? ”

Biden’s Campaign Manager Says Jacquelyn’s Endorsement ‘Actually Equals Votes’

CNN’s editor-at-large Chris Cillizza wrote of the Biden/Jacquelyn interaction, “What Biden did get is an African American woman telling him that she “loves him” and that he is her “favorite.” And a video of that exchange that has been viewed more than 281,000 times in less than 24 hours.” Biden’s campaign manager, Greg Schultz, tweeted about the clip saying, “We got the endorsement that actually equals votes!”

The presidential primary season begins on February 3 with the Iowa caucus.

