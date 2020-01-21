Jerry Nadler’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jerry Nadler is one of the seven House managers in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. He and his wife have an adult son and are proud grandparents. He has also mentioned having a twin brother. Read on to learn more about his family.

1. Nadler’s Wife, Joyce Miller, Is a Professor & CEO of Tier One Public Strategies

Jerrold “Jerry” Nadler is married to Joyce Miller. Joyce is an adjunct professor at Columbia University where she teaches International and Public Affairs. She’s also listed as an adjunct senior research scholar there. According to her bio, she also serves on the board for the New York State Mortgage Authority, the Empire State Development Corporation, and the New York State Housing Finance Agency.

She has an MBA in finance from NYU and an M. Phil. in Political Science from Columbia University.

Miller is also the CEO/President of Tier One Public Strategies, according to her LinkedIn.

Nadler and Miller live on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, his bio notes.

2. Nadler’s Wife Has Served as Chair for Some of Nadler’s Campaigns

Jerry Nadler and Joyce Miller were married in 1976 when she was a student at Columbia University, according to their wedding announcement in The New York Times. According to her LinkedIn, she has served as chair of Nadler for Congress from 1992 to 2010.

3. Miller & Nadler Have a Son, Michael, & Are Grandparents

He and Joyce have a son, Michael Nadler. Michael Nadler and Elyssa Beth Feins were married in 2016 and they have one child. Joyce and Jerry are “proud grandparents,” according to his bio.

Michael Nadler is an attorney. When he was married in 2016, he was a litigation associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. He graduated from Columbia and received his law degree at NYU, The New York Times reported. Today, he’s an associate attorney at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in New York City.

Elyssa Feins was a vice president and senior counsel of Citigroup when she and Michael Nadler were married. Her father was a manager at a hedge fund in Naples, and her mother was a PE and math teacher at a middle school, The New York Times reported.

Feins and Nadler met through JDate.

4. He Has a Twin Brother

Nadler has an identical twin brother, according to a 2002 New York Times article. In 2002 when he had weight reduction surgery, he said he thought genetics was involved because his twin was also overweight.

5. In December, Nadler Missed an Impeachment Proceeding for a Family Emergency

Just last month, Nadler had to miss a procedural meeting for the impeachment due to a family emergency, Politico reported. Rep. Jamie Raskin took over presenting the articles of impeachment to the Rules Committee in his stead. Nadler did not reveal what the family emergency was, but a source told New York Daily News that he was helping a relative who was ill and needed to return to New York.

In May 2019 during a news conference, Nadler fainted and was taken to the hospital, The New York Times reported. He was seated in a gymnasium when he slumped down and couldn’t be revived. Someone asked if he was OK and he said “No.”

Appreciate everyone's concern. Was very warm in the room this morning, was obviously dehydrated and felt a bit ill. Glad to receive fluids and am feeling much better. Thank you for your thoughts. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 24, 2019

On Twitter, he later said that he was dehydrated and felt ill. The only health issue he was known for having before that was having stomach reduction surgery in 2002 after struggling with obesity for much of his life. He said at the time he was having the surgery because he wanted to live to see his grandchildren, The New York Times reported in 2002.