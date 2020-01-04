Joycelyn Savage’s Parents, Timothy & Jonjelyn: 5 Fast Facts

Joycelyn Savage’s parents are Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage. Tim and Jonjelyn have three daughters: Joycelyn is the oldest, followed by Jailyn, and Jori is the youngest.

Both of Joycelyn’s parents have been outspoken in trying to get their daughter home and away from Kelly. In March, the Savage family has responded to Kelly’s interview with CBS’ Gayle King, in which he vehemently maintained his innocence and insisted that his two girlfriends, Savage and Azriel Clary, were staying with him of their own volition. They called it “heartbreaking,” among other things.

Then, in November 2019, Timothy and Jonjelyn issued a cease-and-desist to blogger Tasha K., accusing the blogger of “mak[ing] a series of unwarranted and defamatory attacks against them.” Tasha K. has previously accused Timothy and Jonjelyn of being behind the Patreon account under Savage’s name, which Savage has since denounced. You can read the letter, per TMZ, here.

Here’s what you need to know about Timothy & Jonjelyn Savage:

1. Savage’s Father, Timothy, Is a Car Dealer, & Her Mother, Jonjelyn Is a Former Small Business Owner

FULL INTERVIEW – Part 1: JonJelyn & Timothy Savage and Attorney Talk R. KellyReal fam, have you watched “The Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries? 2019-01-27T17:00:00.000Z

According to a 2017 report by BuzzFeed, Timothy is a car dealer and Jonjelyn is a “fiercely devoted stage mom.” The publication reports that the Savage family moved from Memphis to Atlanta, Georgia, with the direct goal of furthering Savage’s musical career. Via BuzzFeed, Jonjelyn used to own some sort of small business, but shut that down in recent years so that she could spend all of her time trying to get her daughter back.

In a July 2017 interview, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage said they haven’t seen their daughter since December of the previous year. In the years since then, the Savages have maintained that they’ve still have yet to make contact with their daughter, until March 6, when they finally spoke to her on the phone.

Also in 2017, Savage told TMZ that her father helped to orchestrate her living situation with Kelly, and that he had been the one to drop her at a friends house, where she would later be driven to Kelly’s.

Of the last time they saw their daughter, Jonjelyn said to BuzzFeed, “It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”

2. In an Interview, Savage Accused Her Parents of Trying to ‘Get Money & Scam’

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage say their parents are "trying to get money and scam" R. KellyThe two women who live with R. Kelly are defending him and their relationship with him. Azriel Clary, 21, and Joycelyn Savage, 23, told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King they love Kelly even though their families claim he has brainwashed them. The women said there is nothing inappropriate about their relationship with the 52-year-old. Watch "CBS This Morning" HERE: http://bit.ly/1T88yAR Download the CBS News app on iOS HERE: https://apple.co/1tRNnUy Download the CBS News app on Android HERE: https://bit.ly/1IcphuX Like "CBS This Morning" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1LhtdvI Follow "CBS This Morning" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Xj5W3p Follow "CBS This Morning" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/1Q7NGnY Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream local news live, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B Delivered by Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, John Dickerson, and Bianna Golodryga, "CBS This Morning" offers a thoughtful, substantive and insightful source of news and information to a daily audience of 3 million viewers. The Emmy Award-winning broadcast presents a mix of daily news, coverage of developing stories of national and global significance, and interviews with leading figures in politics, business and entertainment. Check local listings for "CBS This Morning" broadcast times. 2019-03-07T13:03:49.000Z

In an interview with CBS’ Gayle King on March 6, Savage accused both her parents and Azriel Clary’s parents of trying to make money off of their situation with Kelly.

Via CBS, Savage said, “Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn’t agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they’re just very upset.”

Savage added that she wasn’t concerned about anything, because she believed Kelly would support her and Clary no matter what. She said, “Right, most definitely. He’s our full support, and we’re his full support. And all we need is each other.”

Per CBS, both the Clary and the Savage family have maintained that they have no interest in money and deny ever asking for money from Kelly.

3. Following Kelly’s March Interview With CBS, the Savage Family Held a Press Conference, Calling it ‘Emotionally Disturbing’

"What I saw on TV this morning about the way he acted when he got upset, I don't imagine what he does behind closed doors when he is not in camera," Jocelyn Savage's mother said after watching @CBSThisMorning interview with R. Kelly. https://t.co/FqzNmYHJpX pic.twitter.com/JDXUOPerPR — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 6, 2019

Following Kelly’s interview with Gayle King on CBS in March 2019, the Savage family held a press conference, which you can watch in full on the Twitter thread above. Each of the family members said something. Jailyn first said, “If people don’t realize it by now that most of the stuff that’s being said…that she’s fine…she would’ve called home by now. She would’ve called my mom, my dad, her little sister…I know for a fact my sister is not okay.”

Timothy confirmed the Savage family watched the interview together, calling it “disturbing.” He also said that they would pray for Kelly to get “some type of healing,” stressing that they were a “church family.”

Jonjelyn said that if Kelly got that upset on camera, she couldn’t imagine how he acted off camera. She said, “He’s very controlling, and when the girls don’t do something, say something he likes, he throws a rage and becomes physically violent to the girls.”

The Savage’s youngest daughter was also present, though she did not speak at the conference.

4. Savage Has Only Kept in Touch With Her Grandmother, According to a 2017 BuzzFeed Report

Parents Of R. Kelly's Alleged Hostage, Joycelyn Savage Speak Out After Lifetime DocuseriesWith the wake of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries that premiered on Lifetime, The Savage Family joins Frank Ski & Monie Love to open up about their daughter, Joycelyn's disturbing relationship with R. Kelly and what they are doing to reunite with their daughter. Subscribe to stay updated on the latest from V-103 Atlanta! SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/v103 V-103: http://www.V-103.com TWITTER: https://twitter.com/V103Atlanta FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/V103Atlanta INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/V103Atlanta 2019-01-07T16:34:38.000Z

Following her December departure, Savage’s parents told BuzzFeed that they had received a scattering of texts, but nothing more. However, Savage’s grandmother, who is only called “Nana,” confirmed that she has engaged in multiple phone conversations with Savage during her absence.

Nana told BuzzFeed, I’m gravely concerned about her. I would tell R. Kelly to send my granddaughter home. He knows it’s not right and he would not want anybody doing this to his daughter.”

The Savage family has said repeatedly that it is heartbreaking and damaging to the family that they no longer hear from Savage. To local Atlanta affiliate 11Alive on March 6, Savage’s youngest sister, Jori, said, “I haven’t seen my sister in two years and it’s very heartbreaking because I can’t see her because I think she’s being controlled by someone who doesn’t want to talk to me.”

She added, “At least she could call my on my birthday, Christmas, or even talk or go to her grandfather’s funeral.”

5. Savage’s Younger Sister, Jailyn Savage, Is an Instagram Influencer — But Doesn’t Mention Her Sister Ever

Savage’s sister, Jailyn “Jai” Savage, mentions her sister in her Instagram bio account, but she never posts about the current situation with her sister and Kelly. In her bio, one line reads, “#Getjoyhome,” in addition to pointing out that Jailyn is a singer and a model.

“JaiSavage” has just over 169,000 followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel, in which she covers a wide range of topics, from how to make a lace front wig, to a number of makeup tutorials. Jailyn has just under 5,000 subscribers to her channel.

In the past, Jailyn has spoken out about her sister’s relationship to Kelly. Following the release of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, Jailyn said to WREG, “Now it is finally time to get justice for these girls, not just my sister, but for these girls.”

She added, “For someone like R. Kelly to break up a bond that me and my sister had, it’s heartbreaking. I’m ready to build the bond back up that we left off at.”

Jailyn and Savage also have a third, youngest sister, though she rarely speaks in interviews.

