Kevin Olaeta, ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Star, Died in May 2019

Kevin Olaeta, who appeared on an episode of “Dr. Pimple Popper” on TLC, passed away in May 2019 at the age of 31. Olaeta’s death was revealed in a disclaimer following the show. During his appearance, Oleata showed of a large growth on his face which he described as feeling like a “jawbreaker” pressing against his face. The show’s host, Dr. Sandra Lee, opined that the growth was a cyst. Dr. Lee joked that the growth “felt like a jawbreaker but could be a dealbreaker” in terms of dating.

Olaeta said that his long-hair had aided him in disguising the growth from friends and dates. Olaeta had the cyst removed via surgery. The episode aired on TLC on January 23.

Olaeta’s Passing Was ‘Peaceful’ But ‘Unexpected’

According to his obituary in the Petaluma Argus-Courier, Olaeta passed away on May 18, 2019. Olaeta’s tragic death was described as “peaceful” but “unexpected.” Olaeta was a native of Petaluma, around 40 miles north of San Francisco.

Olaeta was a graduate of Petaluma High School and the Musicians Institute of Hollywood. He was described as being a proponent of local bands as well as loving to work on his motorcycles and cars. Olaeta also worked with his father’s electrician business with clients “drawn to his cheerful, friendly personality.”

Olaeta Was Tragically Preceded in Death by His Oldest Brother, Eli

Olaeta’s obituary tragically reveals that he was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Eli. Eli Olaeta passed away in 2018. A LinkedIn page for Eli Olaeta gives his “Experience” as being a “Survivor.” Under “Survivor,” Eli wrote, “We are one.”

Olaeta was survived by his father, Lonnie Olaeta, mother Terri Jensen, her husband, Byron. As well as his brother, Ryan Olaeta, his sister, Melissa Olsen, and her husband, Jared. Olaeta’s funeral was held at a Mormon church in Petaluma on July 13.

