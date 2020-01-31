Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Liked Comparisons to NFL’s Peyton Manning [VIDEO]

Drafted two years apart in their respective sport, Kobe Bryant 13th in the 1996 NBA Draft and Peyton Manning, first in the 1998 NFL Draft, there’s no doubt that they have both left an indelible imprint on their leagues.

When I brought that to his attention, Bryant laughed at it. “That’s nice, elder statesman,”Bryant told me in 2016.

”He’s older than I am, that’s one guy that I know that’s older than me.”

Peyton got his last Super Bowl ring on his way out when his Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

Bryant didn’t win one on his way out. But he did score 60 points in his last game ever against the Utah Jazz in April of 2016.

I asked Bryant if it would have been cool to ride out in the sunset similarly to how Manning did. “It would have been amazing,” Kobe Bryant told me in 2016.

“It would have been amazing, but you know, it just wasn’t meant to be. But at the same time, I couldn’t complain about it. I’ve enjoyed winning to the tune of five championships and been very fortunate to have those. Most players haven’t been able to get one. So, you gotta be able to take the good with the bad.”

Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 on Sunday January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, while on his way to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers perished in the helicopter crash.

A 20-year NBA veteran, the shooting guard sits fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list with 33,643 points, he also has five NBA championships and his numbers 8 and 24, both retired by the Los Angeles Lakers organization at Staples Center.

“When a celebrity passes away I mean we can remember when Michael Jackson passed away, you know it was similar,” former Lakers scout Adam Filippi tells Scoop B Radio.