Lakers’ LeBron James is Mozart, Jason Kidd is Whodini Reveals TJ Kidd

LeBron James is a skilled basketball player that can score and create plays for others.

He’s a basketball mind. So is Lakers assistant coach and NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd.

According to Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN:

One of those primary assistants would be Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd, whom two sources have independently said James regards as the only person alive who sees the game of basketball with his level of clarity.

While attending the Varsity Customs Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, TJ Kidd, Jason Kidd’s son, tells me that there’s a comparison between the two. “My dad is Einstein when it comes to basketball,” TJ Kidd tells me.

“A modern day Houdini with the basketball. When they say he had eyes in the back of his head, itt isn’t an exaggeration. He was so much fun to watch. As biased as I might sound, I hold my dads career and body of work in basketball with very high-esteem. He is one of the all time greats in my books at his position. The things he could do with the basketball at times often seemed like it was magic when I was watching it and it’s a player’s game that should be studied. If you want to learn how to play point guard, my dad would be the blueprint in my opinion. He was a 6-4 point guard who could guard and lock down great players. He learned how to shoot a high rate towards the end. He was a reat floor general and he played unselfishly.”

A ten-time NBA All Star and triple double assassin, Kidd won an NBA championship toward the end of his career as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He was also named co-Rookie of the Year in 1995 with fellow Hall of Fame inductee Grant Hill. In between wearing very stylish Nike sneakers with air bubbles on them and experimenting with blonde hair, J-Kidd’s time as the floor general of the New Jersey Nets was memorable.

In 2018, Jason Kidd was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fam in Springfield, Massachussetts.

For those keeping score at home: During his NBA career J-Kidd posted career numbers of 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

LeBron James is playing great basketball this season. Recently TJ Kidd spoke glowingly of LeBron James. In fact, he compared him to Tiger Woods and Picasso. “Watching LBJ right now is like watching Picasso paint & Tiger Woods win major after major in his prime,” he told me.

“He is so under-appreciated while he’s doing it. He’s taken for granted. It’s just so much fun to witness.”

TJ Kidd is now 21 and currently enrolled in college in the Los Angeles-areacoached. He also coaches high school basketball in the Beverly Hills area.

This season, the Los Angeles Lakers point guard is averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 11 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.