Minnesota Coronavirus: Suspected Cases & Updates

There are now two suspected cases of coronavirus in the State of Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. However, they are not yet confirmed.

Not much is known about those two cases yet, but they come after the CDC confirmed that 63 potential cases of the virus in 22 states were being studied. “Health officials are currently investigating an outbreak of a 2019 novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that began in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. It has now spread to multiple countries, including the United States,” the Minnesota Department of Health says. “No cases have been confirmed in Minnesota at this time.”

According to the Star-Tribune, doctors have been urged to send in lab samples for testing from suspected cases, which is how those cases have been identified.

On January 24, 2020, the CDC confirmed that a Chicago woman is the second known U.S. case of coronavirus. The first person with the virus was reported in the state of Washington. The Chicago woman had limited movement outside her home since returning from China, Patch reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that passengers with ties to Wuhan, China are being screened at five different airports for the virus. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today confirmed the second infection with 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the United States has been detected in Illinois. The patient recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019,” the CDC wrote.

CDC confirmed that the first case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the United States was discovered in the state of Washington. “The patient recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of pneumonia caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019,” the CDC says. There is also a suspected case of Coronavirus in Brazos County, Texas, which is the location of Texas A&M University.

The Minnesota Department of Health Says There Are ‘Still Things We Do Not Know’ About Coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Health has a website page on the Coronavirus. “2019-nCoV is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus that has not been found in people before. 2019-nCoV is not the same coronavirus that caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in 2012. However, it is in the same family of viruses,” it explains.

“Because this is a new virus, there are still things we do not know, such as how severe the illness can be, how well it is transmitted between people, and other features of the virus. More information will be provided when it is available.”

Of particular concern: People who’ve traveled to Wuhan, China. “Anyone who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, who experiences fever, cough, or other acute illness should contact a health care provider as soon as possible and mention your recent travel. Please call ahead and inform the health care provider about your travel history,” the site says.

The site continues, “We have sent information to health care providers around the state with current recommendations for screening and testing for 2019-nCoV.”

The CDC has a website devoted to Coronavirus, which you can find here.

That website explains: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, which has resulted in hundreds of confirmed cases in China, including cases outside Wuhan, with additional cases being identified in a growing number of countries internationally. The first case in the United States was announced on January 21, 2020. There are ongoing investigations to learn more.”

CDC Is Screening Passengers at Five U.S. Airports for the Coronavirus

According to the CDC, the agency is “conducting entry screening of passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan, China to five major airports: Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles, (LAX) New York city (JFK), and San Francisco (SFO).”

Health officials said in the news conference that passengers coming from Wuhan are being “funneled” to those five airports. The screening there includes checking passengers’ temperature as well as looking for symptoms of the virus.

The screenings started at O’Hare on January 22, 2020, ABC 7 reported. The television station explains that screeners are looking for “symptoms like fever, coughing and shortness of breath.” By mid-afternoon on the first day of screening at O’Hare, 14 passengers had been checked and then were allowed to enter the United States after they weren’t considered to have the virus, ABC 7 reported.

