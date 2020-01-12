Nicholas Reyna & Eric Hill: Tribute to the Lubbock Heroes

Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill are the Lubbock, Texas police officer and fire lieutenant who were both tragically killed when a vehicle struck them as they worked on a sequence of accidents along Interstate 27. They were both remembered for their devotion to service. The police chief said in a news conference that the city has lost two heroes.

“Today our hearts mourn for the losses and critical injuries experienced by our Lubbock First Responder Family,” the Lubbock Police Department wrote in a statement.

One friend wrote of Reyna on Facebook, echoing other comments for both men: “Nick was the boy you wanted your daughter to marry, the friend you wanted your kid to bring home, the student you wanted to teach and coach….We are so sad to lose such an outstanding man. We are so proud of the man and father he has become!”

In addition to the two deaths, another injured firefighter remains in critical condition, police said. He is 30-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson. “He has been with the department for five years. Matt Dawson is stationed at Fire Station 2A,” said police.

Here’s what you need to know about Officer Reyna and Lt. Hill:

1. Nicholas Reyna, an Officer in Lubbock for a Year, Was Remembered as Having the ‘Purest Heart’ & Always Putting Others First

Nicholas Reyna was a relatively new officer. “27-year-old Officer Nicholas Reyna served with the Lubbock Police Department for one year. Following the academy, he served on patrol during the day shift,” police wrote.

Nick’s father wrote on Facebook, “Miss you and Love you always and forever.”

A friend responded, “There are no words…. Nick was that person that everyone loved. He always appeared to be smiling, even when he competed fiercely. He was, no doubt, special. We are so thankful to have known him and watch him grow up.”

They added: “It is not possible to express the hurt we all feel from the death our own officer, and the death and injuries to our firefighter brothers, and the grief of their families and friends.”

Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department called the deaths an “extremely tragic day for the men and women of law enforcement and the firefighters.”

A woman who knew Nicholas wrote on the department’s comment thread, “Deepest condolences to their families and the community. I knew Nick when he worked at HEB2 (a grocery store) in san angelo. He was a kind funny sweet guy who was easy to get along with and he left to persue (sic) his dream to be a police officer.”

Nick was a high school athlete. Both Reyna and Hill had ties to Colorado City, Texas.

Colorado City Record reported that it’s “been a sad day for the Lubbock first responder family and for Colorado City residents, too. Two first responders were killed while working a traffic accident, both with ties to Colorado City. Lubbock police officer, husband, father, son Nick Reyna was killed when struck by a vehicle while working traffic at the accident scene. Nick graduated from CHS in 2011. Firefighter Eric Hill was also struck and killed. He is the grandson of Nelda Hill and the nephew of Mike Hill of Colorado City. Sending prayers out to these families after learning of such tragedies.”

One man wrote on Facebook, “Had the pleasure of coaching Nick Reyna. Not only was he a special player and athlete, but also a great father and officer. I’m blessed and thankful for having known him.” Another wrote, “What a wonderful soul! One of the purest hearts on this planet. Always put himself before others no matter what.”

There is a GoFundMe page to help Officer Reyna’s family. “Officer Reyna was killed in the service of his community. He left many behind who would benefit greatly from your generosity, so that his loss can be felt without the added sting of financial burden,” it reads.

2. Hill Was Promoted to Lieutenant Last Summer & Had Served a Decade With Lubbock Fire Rescue

Eric Hill spent a decade serving his community.

“39-year-old Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill served with Lubbock Fire Rescue for ten years. Eric had promoted to lieutenant in July 2019 and was stationed at Fire Station 10B,” wrote the police.

Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said the families were at the hospital. “We pull together as a family,” he said. “We will make sure things are investigated thoroughly.”

A woman wrote on the police comment thread, “Rest in Peace Eric. My heart sank when I saw the news this afternoon. You were an amazing person and so very loved by many. Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed.” A former classmate wrote, “I’m shocked. Literally speechless. I remember his first day with us in middle school.”

On Facebook, Hill wrote that he worked at the Lubbock Fire Department, studied at Texas Tech University and South Plains College, and went to Lovington High School in Lovington, New Mexico. His most recent visible post was a Facebook donation to a fundraiser for an injured dog. He shared photos showing him wearing a cowboy hat and swinging a lasso. He also shared photos of himself with two little girls, writing, “I’m pretty proud of em.”

3. The First Responders Were Working on Two Crashes When a Car Struck Them

At 8:19 a.m. January 11, 2020, Lubbock police and fire were dispatched to a single vehicular rollover accident on Interstate 27 northbound by mile marker 12, Chief Mitchell said in a news conference.

The vehicle appeared to have been traveling southbound, crossed over into the northbound lanes, and came to rest. The first responders arrived on the scene when “a second vehicle traveling southbound on I-27 crossed over into the median.” It was carrying a trailer behind it, and it came to rest in the median south of the first accident, Mitchell said.

While working both accidents, a third vehicle traveling southbound on I-27 crossed over into the median and struck the two firefighters and one police officer. It crossed into the northbound lanes and went down an embankment, where it came to rest. “When road conditions get this bad, people need to understand they need to slow down,” the police chief said.

Officer Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene. The two firefighters were taken to the hospital.

Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said Hill was pronounced dead at the hospital. In the last severe weather event, first responder vehicles were damaged. Now, lives were lost. The driver who hit the first responders was not named.

4. The Police Chief Called the Deceased & Other Area Law Enforcement Officers ‘True Servants’

When officers and firefighters work a crash scene, they know the risk they are taking, and they do it anyway for the community.

“The people who put on this badge, the people who put on that badge, they give their life to their communities. We are true servants. To my family here in Lubbock, my police department and fire department family, hearts go out to them,” Chief Mitchell said.

“It’s a huge loss for the public safety community here,” said Fogerson.

Accident investigators are mapping the scene. Whether charges could result will be determined at a later date.

5. People Filled the Police Department’s Facebook Page With Condolences & Prayers

Here are some of the many comments left on the Lubbock Police Department’s Facebook page.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the fallen first responders.