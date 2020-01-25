Pat Cipollone’s Salary & Income: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pat Cipollone is leading President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense for the Senate trial that began on January 21, 2020. He’s also the lead White House attorney. His background includes working for the Justice Department under President George H.W. Bush. He’s made more than $6 million before working for Trump. Here’s what you need to know about Pat Cipollone’s salary and income.

1. He Made More than $6 Million from 2017 through 2018

Cipollone’s net worth is likely in the multimillions, based on a listing of assets and liabilities in a financial disclosure released in early 2019. From 2017 through 2018 (over the course of two years) he earned more than $6.7 million, while he listed his liabilities over that time period as being just a little over $1 million maximum.

According to the disclosure, he listed his total salary/bonus at $6.774 million from Pat Cipollone, P.C. Beneath that, he listed partnership income from Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, LLP as $6.715 million. Yahoo! Finance explained that he received $6.715 million from Stein Mitchell and then $59,598 from Kirkland & Ellis.

He stipulated that the income from Pat Cipollone, P.C. was for 2017 through 2018.

In a note, he wrote about Pat Cipollone P.C.: “The total income amount reported from Pat Cipollone, P.C. are from the period 2017 through 2018. All income are derived from Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, LLP and Kirland & Ellis LLP under a special fee arrangement attributable to years in which Pat Cipollone, P.C. was a partner at the firm. For the period including 2017 through 2018, the total income received by the P.C. from Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, LLP was $6,715,052 and the total income received from Kirkland & Ellis, LLP”

Cipollone further defined Pat Cipollone P.C. versus Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner, LLP on an endnote. He wrote: “Please note that Pat Cipollone, P.C. is a 100% owned S-corporation. All of its income is derived from Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP, as well as residual income distributions from a Special Fee Arrangement with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP attributable to years in which Pat Cipollone, P.C. was a partner.”

2. His Disclosure Noted that He Resigned from Stein Mitchell in December 2018

In a note on the disclosure, he wrote that he resigned from Stein, Mitchell, Cipollone, Beato & Missner on December 8, 2018. “Pursuant to my partnership agreement, I will receive my remaining capital within 60 months of my departure. The total payment has been calculated as $721,268.” He also recorded residual income from legal services for a number of organizations, including RIAA, Sony Entertainment, UMG, Warner Music, and several “confidential” clients. His listed assets also included an IRA, numerous stocks and bonds and equity including with Goldman Sachs, and more.

3. His Financial Disclosure Listed Two Liabilities, Including Just One Mortgage

His only listed liabilities were a mortgage worth $500,000 to $1 million incurred in 2008 and on a 20 year term, and unfunded capital worth $50,000 to $100,000 and incurred in 2011.

4. He’s Receiving $183,000 a Year Working for Trump

The Hill reported that Cipollone is one of 22 White House employees making the top salary of $183,000 a year. Others include Robert Blair, Andrew Bremberg, Emma K. Doyle, John A. Eisenberg, Stephanie Grisham, Dan J. Scavino, and more.

5. Pat Cipollone & His Wife Rebecca Have 10 Children

Expenses certainly aren’t cheap for the Cipollone family. Pat and his wife Rebecca have 10 children. As of October 2019, the youngest was 10 and the oldest daughter, Mary Elisa, works for Fox News. Joseph Cipollone studied at Georgetown and Anna Cipollone also attended Georgetown.

Cipollone’s parents are Italian immigrants. (Pat’s full name is Pasquale Anthony Cipollone.) His father worked in a factory and his mother was a homemaker, the New York Times reported. He lived in the Bronx as a child and was a student at Covington Catholic High School. As a teenager, he worked at McDonald’s, NPR reported.