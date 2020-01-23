Pope Francis Announced Nelson Perez As Archbishop of Philadelphia

This morning, Holy Father Pope Francis announced Most Rev. Nelson Perez as the new Archbishop of Philadelphia. The new Archbishop replaces Archbishop Chaput.

The former Archbishop Chaput announced his retirement in September. He served the Philadelphia Archdiocese, and Philadelphia’s more than 1.5 million Catholics, for eight years.

Vatican News says that Archbishop Perez is the first Archbishop pulled from the Philadelphia area in over 100 years. He attended Charles Borromeo Seminary where he earned Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Theology in 1988 and 1989, respectively.

Vatican News says that Bishop Nelson Perez is currently the Bishop of Cleveland.

