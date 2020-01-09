Rockets vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Following a blockbuster offseason, Russell Westbrook heads back to Oklahoma City for the first time as a member of the Houston Rockets on Thursday in a game that will have some extra emotion attached to it.

Rockets vs Thunder Preview

When the Oklahoma City Thunder dealt both Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the offseason in two separate blockbuster deals, the thought was that the team would be rebuilding.

That has not been the case.

The Thunder are in the mix in the Western Conference at 21-16 and have done a good job of retooling to stay competitive. The Thunder 8-2 over their last 10 games and are averaging 110.3 points.

“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, and we’ve had that happen before where we’ve gotten down, but these guys always fight back,” Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought we fought and played pretty hard and pretty well in the second half. I thought the things that hurt us in the second half was, one, I thought we gave up some timely offensive rebounds, and we just didn’t shoot the ball great from the free-throw line.”

Westbrook, who won the MVP with the Thunder in the 2016-17 season, expects an emotional team to his former home arena.

“Obviously that place is always going to be special to me, because I grew up there. I spent a big part of my career there, met a lot of people there, good organization, great people, nothing but great things come from me being there.”

The Thunder have waved goodbye to a handful of stars in recent years, most notably Westbrook, George and Kevin Durant, who left to join the Golden State Warriors. When Durant — the No. 1 overall pick in 2007 — returned, he was booed relentlessly by the fans, getting called a cupcake.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti weighed in on the team’s one time superstar returning to Chesapeake Energy Arena and it sounds like there is much less animosity with Westbrook’s departure.

“Russell was a catalyst for a lot of incredible moments and memories for our fans, but it is his relentlessness, longevity and commitment that defines his legacy in Oklahoma City,” Presti said in a statement. “It’s going to be a unique moment when he steps back on the Chesapeake floor, a chance for people to recognize someone that will always figure prominently into the history of our city.”

Other than Westbrook, Clint Capela will be a player to watch on the Houston sider. He’s coming off a 22-point, 22-rebound explosion in the Rockets’ 122-115 win against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Houston is a four-point road favorite.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Rockets won the first time around 116-112 on Oct. 28. Harden led Houston with 40 points.

INJURY REPORT

Thunder: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (calf).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).