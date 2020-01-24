Shanghai Disney & 70,000 China Movie Theaters Close for Wuhan Coronavirus

Shanghai Disneyland and 70,000 movie theaters in China are temporarily closing down in order to stem the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. The virus has now been identified in all provinces of China except two. Read on for more details.

Shanghai Disneyland Is Temporarily Closing

Shanghai Disneyland is closing starting Saturday, January 25, 2020, the resort announced on its website. The message reads:

In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation. Shanghai Disney Resort will assist in the refund for guests who have purchased tickets for admission to Shanghai Disneyland, have booked a resort hotel, or have booked tickets for Beauty and the Beast Mandarin Production through the original ticket purchase channel, and we will introduce the detailed procedure and guidelines via the resort’s official platforms as soon as possible. We wish our guests a healthy and happy Spring Festival!”

The closing includes Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, the Walt Disney Grand Theatre, and Wishing Star Park. It is not clear at this time when they will reopen.

Guests who had tickets to Shanghai Disneyland or had booked a hotel can get refunds. Details will be shared on their website soon.

China’s 70,000 Movie Theaters Are Closing

All 70,000 of China’s movie theaters are closing, Hollywood Reporter reported. This includes Wanda, CGV, Bona, Lumiere Pavilions, and other major chains. They are temporarily closing to try to stop the virus from spreading. The Lunar New Year celebration on Friday and Saturday was supposed to include major movie releases, but many of those have been canceled.

At Least 875 People Are Infected & 26 Have Died

With more than 800 people infected across the world and 26 deaths, experts are taking the Wuhan coronavirus (often referred to as the novel coronavirus) seriously, Time reported.

Officially, 875 cases have been reported in China, The Hollywood Reporter shared, including 26 deaths. All the deaths have been in China, and all of China’s provinces except two have reported cases.

China has now locked down 13 cities, Time reported.

One case has been confirmed in the United States, from a person who traveled from Wuhan to Washington state.

WHO Did Not Declare a Public Health Emergency on January 23

LIVE: Press conference on the Emergency Committee meeting on new #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) https://t.co/9bWEOJfLZK — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 23, 2020

Earlier on January 24, the World Health Organization shared in a press conference that it was too soon to declare a public health emergency given the virus’s “restrictive and binary nature.” They noted: “Make no mistake. This is an emergency in #China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency. WHO’s risk assessment is that the outbreak is a very high risk in China, and a high risk regionally and globally.”

WHO also noted that the virus can kill, but it causes milder symptoms in most people. Most people who died had underlying health conditions that weakened their immune systems. Human-to-human transmission, for now, “appears limited to family groups & #healthworkers caring for infected patients. At this time, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.”

Symptoms

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that come in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it can include a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China. It’s now being referred to as the novel coronavirus by experts.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.