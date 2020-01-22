‘Star Trek: Picard’: Roundup of the Best Trailers & Videos

It’s almost time for Star Trek: Picard to premiere. So we’ve gathered all the best trailers, videos, and photos that have been released to help get you hyped for Jean-Luc Picard’s return. Although this article doesn’t contain any leaks, there will of course be some spoilers if you don’t want to know anything about what to expect in the new series.

Here Are the Best Trailers & Videos Released So Far

Here’s a final look at Data and other quick scenes from the series, released on TV:

Star Trek Picard – New TV Spot#StarTrekPicard 2020-01-02T18:50:22.000Z

In case you’re wondering why Data appears older, it’s potentially canon in the Star Trek universe for Data to age. In Season 7 of The Next Generation’s episode, Inheritance, (spoilers ahead), we learn that Soong’s wife Juliana is an android, but Soong gave her an aging program. Geordi even commented about how “not only does she age like Data” but that her vital signs change over time too. But then again, in All Good Things, we see Data adding grey to his hair for “distinction” but not aging significantly. So whether or not Data can age might be up to interpretation.

Here’s another trailer released just a couple of days ago. This includes new shots of the Enterprise D, which look amazing.

Yes, that’s the Enterprise D:

Meanwhile, character photos were recently released in London and they look amazing. It looks like Seven is going to have a pretty major role.

Here’s another look at how amazing Seven looks in those photos.

So far, most sources indicate that the first season of Picard is going to be 10 episodes long.

Meanwhile, an excited fan synced together the scenes with Data from the first and last trailer to compare them for clues. The video doesn’t embed well, but you can watch it here.

Fans also noticed an interesting looking android in one of the trailers.

You can read the discussion about it below.

Here’s another trailer that fans love.

Star Trek: Picard – The Dreams are lovely 2020-01-17T19:09:56.000Z

And here’s a video of Stewart talking about the new series.

Star Trek: Picard – A New Chapter BeginsWhat's familiar becomes new again when Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard in the new CBS All Access original series Star Trek: Picard. Find out how Stewart and the series' executive producers plan to honor Star Trek: The Next Generation, while exploring uncharted territory for the iconic character. Stream the series premiere of Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, Jan. 23, exclusively in the U.S. on CBS All Access. Stream all-new episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" on Thursdays, exclusively in the U.S. on CBS All Access. Subscribe To "CBS All Access" Channel HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrRttZIypNTA1Mrfwo745Sg For more content from "Star Trek: Picard", click HERE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/star-trek-picard/ Watch full episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" HERE: https://www.cbs.com/shows/star-trek-picard/video/ Like "Star Trek: Picard" on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/StarTrekCBS/ Follow "Star Trek: Picard" on Twitter HERE: https://twitter.com/startrekcbs Follow "Star Trek: Picard" on Instagram HERE: https://www.instagram.com/startrekcbs Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5WL3iKUD52 Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet. Click HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5WL3iKUD52 Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d — "Star Trek: Picard" features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, "Star Trek: Picard" also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. 2020-01-17T18:00:00.000Z

Interestingly, Picard orders “Tea. Earl Grey. Decaf” in the trailer. Yes, indeed, some things have changed.

And here’s a first clip sneak peek:

Star Trek Picard – Clip – Sneak PeekSneak Peek: Picard's Number One Is Quite the Assassin 2020-01-16T17:31:11.000Z

Doesn’t the scenery just look breathtaking?

Someone commented on Reddit: “What if the whole series is just this, like beautiful vistas of Picard walking around his vineyard, wiping his brow, petting his dog with beautiful music, just 10 hours of establishing the goddamn vineyard?” Others responded that they would watch that series, without a doubt.

Want another trailer?

Star Trek: Picard | New Promo | CBS All AccessStar Trek: Picard premieres Thursday, January 23, only on CBS All Access. © 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. 2020-01-16T17:59:16.000Z

This is going to be epic.

Fans are especially excited to see that Seven of Nine will likely be featured heavily in the series.

And here’s a trailer from NYCC about three months ago.

Star Trek: Picard | NYCC Trailer | CBS All AccessStar Trek: Picard premieres January 23, only on CBS All Access. Watch the NYCC Trailer, debuted during the Star Trek: Universe panel at New York Comic Con. Visit http://www.cbs.com/picard to sign up for CBS All Access. Try 1 week FREE. © 2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. 2019-10-05T18:32:16.000Z

One fan wrote about the Picard-Riker moment on a Reddit discussion: “When Picard clasped his hands, I ugly sobbed. I’m so ready to see these two men reunited!”

Another fan wrote: “I got choked up seeing Picard and Riker hanging out on the dock; Will with his arm around Jean Luc, the student becoming the brother.”

The series promises to be amazing.

Heavy did a deep dive into the first trailer released back in July 2019. You can read all about that trailer here.

READ NEXT: Theories from the First Star Trek: Picard Trailer