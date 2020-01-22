Val Demings’ Husband, Jerry Demings: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Val Demings, named one of the House Managers in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, not only has a career in law enforcement herself, but so does her husband. They actually met while they were on patrol. Here is what you need to know about Demings’ husband, Jerry Demings.

1. Val & Jerry Demings Met When They Both Worked with the Orlando PD

Val and Jerry Demings were both serving in law enforcement when they first met, while they were on patrol in the OPD. When Val graduated from Florida State University in 1979, she was a social worker for 18 months before applying for the Orlando Police Department, Orlando Sentinel shared. She was patrolling by 1984, and met Jerry about a year or so later when she was working a juvenile go-kart-accident. Jerry was a detective and due to a miscommunication, she thought he was questioning a report that she had written. “Who is this skinny girl talking to me?” Jerry wondered.

As a rookie cop, she went to the detective’s office, upset that he was questioning her report (she thought), NBC News shared. Jerry said he almost couldn’t believe a rookie was questioning him. Val said about that moment: “I think that’s when he fell in love with me.”

Congresswoman Elect @val_demings was presented with flowers from her husband, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. pic.twitter.com/aIKOjvoBAj — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) November 9, 2016

But they got past their miscommunication and ended up dating after hanging out in groups together first. They married in 1988.

Jerry said they actually met a little before that at Florida State University in the 1970s, but Val doesn’t remember that meeting, Orlando Sentinel reported.

2. They Have Three Children

Val Demings gets a hug from her husband, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, before her a… https://t.co/N360WQn2AC pic.twitter.com/5bOsRfM88R — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) August 31, 2016

Val and Jerry have three sons, including twin sons, Orlando Sentinel Reported. They also have five grandchildren. Everyone lives in Orlando.

The Demings also enjoy riding motorcycles together, going to church, and visiting family. They think of the other as their closest friend and adviser, Orlando Sentinel shared.

3. They Both Come from Large Families

Val and Jerry Demings vote early at Orange County Elections office. @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/I2dSyWZbE3 — Josh Miranda (@Joshuology_) August 15, 2016

Jerry’s the youngest of five and Val’s the youngest of seven. The two have a lot in common, Orlando Sentinel reported. Both of their mothers were house cleaners. Her dad was a gardener and his dad drove a taxi.

Jerry Demings had a brother who died from a heroin addiction when he was young, NBC News reported. This was one of the things that made Demings want a career in law enforcement. Val had a disabled sister who faced her own burdens.

Both Val and Jerry wanted to help the community and those less fortunate.

4. Jerry Demings Was Orlando’s First Black Police Chief

When Jerry Demings became police chief of Orlando in 1999, he was Orlando’s first black police chief, the Orlando Sentinel reported. He stayed in that position until 2002. He was then Orange County’s Public Safety Chair, and resigned to run for Sheriff (which he won.)

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings accepts his third term at joint victory party with wife Val. #Election2016 pic.twitter.com/KliQwv7Qze — Matt Lupoli (@mattlupoli) November 9, 2016

When he resigned, Orlando Police Chief Mike McCoy took his place as Public Safety Chair, and Val Demings took McCoy’s place as Police Chief of Orlando. The Orlando Sentinel called it musical chairs in the departments.

5. Jerry Demings Was Sheriff & Now He’s Mayor of Orange County

Jerry Demings was the Orange County Sheriff and he’s now Mayor of Orange County, Florida. He was elected Orange County Sheriff in 2008 when Val was serving as Orlando Police Chief. They led two of the biggest law enforcement agencies in Florida, Orlando Sentinel reported. He was still sheriff when she retired.

Val Demings was Orlando Police Chief when she retired in 2011 after less than four years in the role, Orlando Sentinel reported. She was 54 when she retired, replaced by Deputy Chief Paul Rooney. At the time, she said she was a public servant at heart and was considering other options.

Jerry Demings was elected to be Mayor of Orange County in August 2018, winning with more than 60 percent of the vote, Orlando Weekly reported. He was running against Commissioner Pete Clarke and businessman Rob Panepinto.

NOW: Congresswoman Val Demings takes the stage, ahead of her husband, Orange Co mayoral candidate Jerry Demings, arrival. @MyNews13 #flapol pic.twitter.com/XXawfI2EHW — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) August 29, 2018

An article in 2016 mentioned that he was also on the board of the Central Florida Boy Scouts and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida.