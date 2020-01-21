How to Watch Texas Tech vs TCU Basketball on ESPN Plus

TCU will host in-state rival Texas Tech on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena looking to avoid its fifth straight loss to a ranked opponent and in hopes of ending an ugly two-game stretch.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Texas Tech vs TCU Preview

Texas Tech and TCU enter their matchup with 12-5 overall record and a 3-2 record in Big 12 play, but the program appears to be heading in opposite directions.

Texas Tech is ranked No. 18 and has won its last two in convincing fashion against Iowa State and Kansas State.

TCU has dropped it’s last two matchups, including an 81-49 walloping at the hands of West Virginia on Jan. 14.

“Obviously not the result we wanted,” TCU head coach Jamie Dixon told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Certainly out-played in every way — out-played, out-executed, out-coached, out-performed. Disappointed, but as I told our guys afterward, this has to be a one loss thing.

“We looked like we didn’t prepare at all,” Dixon added. “As it went on, we just withered. Our bench got depleted as we got guys in foul trouble. Everything we said we wanted to do, we didn’t do.”

The Horned Frogs could not do much better against Oklahoma, losing by 83-63.

“We were bad in every way,” Dixon said. “We got what we deserved. We earned it. No question about it. We’ve got to get some things fixed and adjusted. We’re going to go work on it.

“We didn’t handle adversity well today. You talk about what we need to do and we didn’t. I don’t know if we got as much done in practice getting ready for this one. We’ve got to focus on the task at hand, and we can’t be distracted.”

Despite the Frogs recent struggles, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard isn’t taking their Big 12 rival lightly.

“It’s a 40-minute game, we’ll have to play our best game of the year to compete in that game,” Beard said. “Respect to everyone in the Big 12, we don’t even look at the standings or this or that until we make the turn.

“We understand how good the league is and the coaching and the players,” Beard said. “I think you’ve got to get nine or 10 games into it to this. With that being said I think TCU is really good. I’ve had a chance to watch them… it’s our next chance to win a Big 12 game.”

Desmond Bane lead the way for the Horned Frogs with averages of 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shooting 46.6% from the field. Bane has either made or assisted on 51% of all TCU field goals over the last three games, according to the Associated Press.

Texas Tech is a three-point road favorite for the game, which has a low total of 124.5. Texas Tech is 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games on the road against TCU.