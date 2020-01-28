Trump’s Wildwood, New Jersey Rally Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey tonight. His rally is happening as his impeachment trial continues in the Senate. You can watch the rally live in the videos embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally will officially start at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central/4 p.m. Pacific.) The rally will be at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4501 Boardwalk. Trump’s speeches typically last about 90 minutes.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox below. The video will start right around the time the rally officially begins, but there could already be people speaking at that time. Trump often has speakers start talking at the rally before the official start time.

You can also watch a live stream from Trump’s official YouTube channel below.

The Wildwoods Convention Center has a capacity of 7,000 in the main exhibit hall theater. This is smaller than the seating for many of Trump’s rallies, so it’s likely that quite a few people will be in the overflow area outside, watching on a large screen.

There’s also a live stream that’s already up and running from a channel called “Right Side Broadcasting Network.” Keep in mind that this YouTube channel is right-leaning, so you’ll likely hear more right-leaning talking points during the broadcast.

What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region

Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena. You should not bring large bags, purses, or containers with you. Small purses will likely be screened or checked. Tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

People lined up hours early for the rally today. It looks like the crowd is going to be large tonight.

According to NJ.com, some people even showed up Sunday afternoon to camp out for today’s rally, which wasn’t starting until Tuesday night. The center’s doors opened at 3 p.m. Eastern. The rally started at 5, with Trump speaking at 7 p.m. Eastern.

How many people are here. I dunno. This many? pic.twitter.com/OgomMI4bK6 — Jessica Remo (@JessicaRemoNJ) January 28, 2020

With only 7,500 seats, according to NJ.com, there were already 2,500 people in line by 11:30 a.m. today. About 100,000 people requested tickets to the rally, said Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Chopper 6 shows the growing crowd for President Trump's rally in Wildwood, New Jersey hours before the start of the event. pic.twitter.com/AzuFNJmqVG — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 28, 2020

There was concern that there might not be enough portable toilets for attendees, especially those in the overflow areas.

#PortableToilet company heads advise one toilet for every 30-50 people for every four hours. So #Wildwood #NJ getting only 30 porta-potties would be inappropriate for overflow #Trump #MAGA rally crowd size outside arena. Likely 200+ were needed. #IGottaGo https://t.co/OtlYen8ZmP — OGblockchain (C)2020 (@OGblockchain) January 28, 2020

It looks like the rally tonight is going to have a large attendance again.

Trump’s next rally will be in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, January 30, 2020, just a few days before the Iowa caucus. That rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern.) The rally will take place at the Knapp Center at Drake University.

After that, Trump will host a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central.) That rally will be held at the SNHU Arena.

