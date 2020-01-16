WATCH: What Elizabeth Warren Said to Bernie Sanders After the Democratic Presidential Debate

During this week’s Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders disagreed about a comment she said he made a year ago about how a woman could not win the 2020 presidential election.

Sanders said he never made the comment. Warren said he did. During the debate, it appeared that they agreed to disagree. But once the debate ended, Sanders approached Warren to shake her hand. She didn’t, and instead appeared to confront him, but the audio wasn’t available.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper played the video on his show Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday night. CNN producers said they were able to find backup audio of the exchange.

Here’s what the two presidential hopefuls said to each other:

WARREN: I think you called me a liar on national tv.

SANDERS: What?

WARREN: I think you called me a liar on national tv.

SANDERS: Let’s not do it right now. You want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.

At that moment, fellow candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer approached Sanders and Warren walked away.

