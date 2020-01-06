Waukesha County Courthouse: Threat Closes Building

The Waukesha County courthouse in Wisconsin was closed due to a “security threat,” according to the County Executive. He later revealed that it was a bomb threat.

Paul Farrow, Waukesha County Executive, wrote on Facebook and Twitter about the threat. The tweet came in the morning hours of January 6, 2020.

“The Waukesha County Courthouse and Administration Building are closed due to a security threat. Please do not attempt to enter these facilities until further notice,” Farrow wrote. Farrow later provided an update, writing, “All morning court dates are cancelled and will be rescheduled. An update on the status of proceedings scheduled for this afternoon will be provided as soon as available.”

He also wrote: “Update: The Waukesha Co Courthouse and Admin Buildings are closed due to a bomb threat. The public should not attempt to enter these facilities until further notice.”

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s office told Heavy.com that the incident was “ongoing still” and the courthouse was “locked down” and that the public information officer was thus too busy to talk. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department retweeted Farrow’s comment but hasn’t given further details.

Waukesha County Parks wrote on Facebook, “The Waukesha County Courthouse and Administration Building are closed until further notice. Park locations are unaffected and remain open. Anyone planning to visit the Admin Center should stand by until further notice.”

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Waukesha County wrote, “Please be advised, the Human Services Center is open at this time and conducting normal business operations. This includes the ADRC.”

The Waukesha County courthouse and administrative building (which houses county offices) is located in the City of Waukesha. Lawyers and other people who use the courthouse and county buildings reacted on social media. Authorities put caution tape around the perimeter of the parking lot of the courthouse to prevent people from entering. People already inside had been evacuated. Some people wrote that they had received alerts on their photos about the security threat.

One lawyer wrote on Facebook, “I was at the courthouse when this happened. Very scary but I am fine and back at the office. Thank you to those who reached out to check on me. I have a new respect for our students and teachers who deal with this sort of thing more than I do. My son stepped out of class to call me as he knew I was in court. What a world we live in.”

Another wrote: “Building was evacuated but we’re all safe.” The Waukesha Freeman newspaper tweeted, “Outside the front of the courthouse – saw two officers enter the building with a dog.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the threat.

