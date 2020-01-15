What Did Biden Say to Bernie During the Debate Introduction?

During the debate introductions just before the Democratic debate started, Joe Biden’s mic was hot when he and Bernie Sanders were shaking hands. He said something to Sanders that made Sanders laugh. What was it?

Viewers are saying that Biden made a joke about not letting Sanders’ arm get too close to him while they were debating.

Biden to Bernie “we’ll be close be careful with your arm” 😂 #DemDebate — Jeremy Dickey (@JeremyDDickey) January 15, 2020

Joe Biden tells Bernie Sanders to "be careful with his arm." #apgovcca #DemDebate — CCA Pollock (@CCAPollock) January 15, 2020

It was tough for some people to understand, but most viewers are saying that Biden made a joke that said: “We’ll be close, be careful with your arm.” Some people thought he said, “We’re close, be careful on Iran.” But it sounds more like Biden told Sanders to be careful with his arm, which would explain why Sanders laughed in response.

This is actually pretty funny, because Biden has reacted in a comedic way in past debates when Sanders’ arm got too close to him. Sanders is known for gesturing a lot while he talks. When Biden said the words to Sanders, he laughed in response.

Remember this moment from the June debate in the video below?

Joe Biden seeing Bernie’s hand gestures up close and personal is the best thing to come out of this debate pic.twitter.com/q3b9usCrrC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 28, 2019

They had another moment like that in November.

Joe Biden bends back to avoid the hand of Bernie Sanders as Sanders points during the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Atlanta, Georgia. More photos of the week: https://t.co/c45AfKbDih 📷 Brendan McDermid pic.twitter.com/8yB3ws40IT — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) November 23, 2019

Their interactions have been the source of memes in the past.

In the middle of the Democratic presidential debate, a wide-eyed Joe Biden was caught dodging Bernie Sanders' hand. https://t.co/rh83CRWQxl pic.twitter.com/AoIOTbxCXj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2019

Since Sanders often stands next to Biden because they poll so closely, he frequently gestures pretty close to Biden’s face during the debates.

In order to qualify for this debate, the candidates needed to poll at 5 percent or higher in at least four national or early-state polls, or 7 percent or higher in two early-state polls. These must have been from qualifying organizations that released polls between November 14 and January 10. Another requirement was that candidates get 225,000 unique donors at least, which included 1,000 in at least 20 states.

The candidates for tonight are:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

The only person who did not qualify for this debate but was in the last debate is Andrew Yang. Interestingly, there were so few qualifying polls this time around because of the holidays that Andrew Yang asked the DNC to sponsor more qualifying polls before the next debate, but the DNC said the polling needed to stay independent, USA Today reported.