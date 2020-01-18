Women’s March Washington D.C. 2020: Route, Time, & Map for January 18

The Women’s March is hosting its fourth annual Women’s March on Washington event today, Saturday, January 18, 2020. The keynote Women’s March event is taking place in Washington D.C. today, after diverting two years ago to Las Vegas for a Power to the Polls focus. Expect to see a big crowd today for the event. The Washington D.C. Women’s March will meet at Freedom Plaza today at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Map, Times & Schedule

The event today is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern in Washington D.C. Participants are asked to meet at Freedom Plaza, which is at Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th St. NW and 15th St. NW at 10 a.m. Eastern. The event will also have ASL interpretation. See more details here.

Here’s a map to Freedom Plaza:

The march will step off from Freedom Plaza right at 10 a.m. The march route is as follows:

West along Pennsylvania Ave NW

South along 15th St NW

West along Constitution Ave NW

North on 17th St NW

East on H St NW

South on 15th St NW

East on Pennsylvania NW to return to Freedom Plaza

March arrives back at Freedom Plaza for dispersal

The program will include a moment of silence. Then a song and dance will be led by a Chilean protest group called Lastesis. Chants and songs will follow. Here are the maps shared on the Women’s March’s website:

Additional Details

Participants are asked to bring small backpacks and bags filled with water and snacks, along with comfortable shoes and warm clothes because it’ll be cold. Water towers won’t be provided because of the weather.

Their Facebook page notes:

After three years of marching, three years of training, and three years of building political power, the Women’s March is launching into its fourth chapter with a fresh face, renewed energy to take on Trumpism, and a plan to build with a growing community of activists. Since day one of this administration, women have been leading the resistance against Trump and what his administration stands for. In the weeks following the first march, women signed up in the thousands for workshops on how to run for office. Black women voted in elections across the country in record numbers to protect all communities specifically communities of color. Women took action on every front. The power of women was noted and challenged by those who were threatened by it but nevertheless, four years later, the Women’s March will enter 2020 ready to finish what we started. Going into the 2020 election, we are coming together now more than ever with a different approach to this march. After surveying the vast Women’s March base, the three main issues that will be driving women to the polls are Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice, Climate Justice,, and Immigration. The 2020 Women’s March on Washington will be a platform for these three areas, intersecting with other issues that impact women. We are pleased to be co-creating the 2020 Week of Action and the 2020 Women’s March on Washington with powerful organizations from these issue areas including Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Mijente, Greenpeace USA, NARAL, In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum and more. This year we will take to the streets and put our bodies on the line to demand that our country becomes a place that works for all of us, not just an elite few. Join us at womensmarch.com/2020.”

Here’s a list of the Women’s March 2020 co-creators listed on the event’s Facebook page:

350.org

Greenpeace USA

Mijente

Working Families Party

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

By The People

NARAL Pro-Choice America

SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum

In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda

LULAC-League of United Latin American Citizens

CODEPINK

CREDO

League of Women Voters

#VOTEPROCHOICE

YWCA

Demand Justice

She the People

Rainforest Action Network

