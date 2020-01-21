Wuhan Coronavirus Map: Where Is Snohomish County, Washington?

A man in Snohomish County, Washington is the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus. Here’s a look at what we know so far about the diagnosis and more details about Snohomish.

The First U.S. Case Is in Snohomish County, Washington

Snohomish County, Washington has a population of 814,901 and is the third-most populated county in Washington state. The largest city in Snohomish County is Everett. Here’s a map of where Snohomish County is located.

The CDC announced that the first case of the Wuhan coronavirus was diagnosed in a man in his 30s who had returned from a trip to China, KIRO 7 reported. He’s being treated at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Here’s a map of where he’s being treated.

The man had originally gone in for treatment of pneumonia symptoms. On Monday, tests showed he had the Wuhan coronavirus. Officials have said the risk to the public is low because he sought treatment quickly and was isolated from the public.

The man is in stable condition, HeraldNet reported. He didn’t have any symptoms at Sea-Tac Airport, and approached doctors on Sunday as soon as he started feeling sick.

The CDC is now screening for the Wuhan coronavirus at San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and JFK International Airport, with more than 1,200 passengers being screened so far.

Symptoms

The coronavirus comes in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it evolves into a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.

So far, about 300 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus have been identified. (USA Today puts the number at 291 cases reported by China since December.) Countries reporting cases include China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, HeraldNet reported.

Most of the cases are in China. One case is in Japan, two in Thailand (including a woman who traveled from Wuhan and felt sick after her flight), one in South Korea (a 35-year-old woman who traveled from Wuhan), and now one in the United States.

In China, outside of Wuhan, some cases have been reported in Beijing (10), Tianjin (2) Shanghai (6), Taiwan (1), and Shenzhen, among others, CNN reported.

This map from the CDC shows where it originated in China:

So far six deaths have been attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus.