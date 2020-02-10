‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Spoilers & Finalists: The Season 2 Acts Performing

The America’s Got Talent: The Champions finals air on NBC on Monday, February 10 at 8/7c. The performances given by each of the remaining acts will influence the superfans’ votes, and help determine who is crowned the winner on February 17.

Ahead of the AGT Champions season 2 finals, here’s what you need to know:

BEWARE OF MILD SPOILERS BELOW.

10 Acts Are Competing for the Champion Title in the Finals

After 6 acts were eliminated in the semifinals, the finals include the 6 acts that made it through in the semifinals round as well as the 4 acts who received golden buzzers back in the quarterfinals of the season. The 10 acts performing in the finals are:

Marcelito Pomoy – Marcelito Pomoy sings both tenor and soprano, making him one of AGT‘s most unique singing talents. He won “Pilipinas Got Talent” season 2.

Duo Transcend Drops AMAZING Performance With Roller Skating! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsDuo Transcend performs an unbelievable aerial and roller skating routine to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman! » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and the other "Got Talent" franchises, spanning 194 territories. Find America's Got Talent: The Champions trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS Last winter’s #1 most-watched alternative series, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” returns for a second season. The series will feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition – singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews, star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and People magazine’s “Sexiest TV Host,” returns as host. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “AGT” and from the other “Got Talent” franchises around the globe. Duo Transcend Drops AMAZING Performance With Roller Skating! – America's Got Talent: The Champions https://youtu.be/BHY6ahf1kZI America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2020-01-31T13:59:50.000Z

Duo Transcend – Duo Transcend was selected by the judges to advance into the finals, edging out Duo Destiny in the semifinals. Their danger act combines aerial stunts, acrobatics, and rollerskating to deliver a truly jaw-dropping performance, time after time.

Angelina Jordan – 13-year-old singer Angelina Jordan was Heidi Klum’s golden buzzer pick during the season 2 premiere of AGT Champions. Before the premiere episode aired, Klum teased her golden buzzer act to Talent Recap, saying “This person is incredible. I think she will be a superstar, mark my words and I know I’ve said it before that my golden buzzer is going to win but this time my golden buzzer is going to win.”

Boogie Storm – Simon Cowell stole Howie Mandel’s golden buzzer in the quarterfinals to advance Star Wars-themed dance group Boogie Storm into the next round. They were also his golden buzzer selection on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.

V. Unbeatable – V. Unbeatable is a dance and stunt troupe from Mumbai, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent season 14. They were chosen by Howie Mandel as his golden buzzer pick during AGT Champions 2020. You can watch their golden buzzer-earning quarterfinals performance here.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Tyler Butler-Figueroa was a finalist on America’s Got Talent season 14. The 12-year-old violinist is back on stage to prove himself and share his emotional journey once more in the finals among the other all-stars.

Silhouettes – Silhouettes was newest AGT judge Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer selection. They are a shadow dance company from Denver, Colorado.

Hans – The judges were surprised when Hans was voted into the finals by the superfans; however, his accordion and larger-than-life cabaret acts are certainly entertaining and memorable, so it’s not surprising that he stood out to the voters and motivated them to advance him into the finale.

Cute And Funny Dog Tricks By The Amazing Alexa Lauenburger! – America's Got Talent: The ChampionsAlexa Lauenburger brought all of her precious pups to the AGT: Champions stage! The 11-year-old winner of Germany's Got Talent performed with her cute dogs to "Jump In The Line" by Harry Belafonte. » Get The America's Got Talent App: http://bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/AGTSub » Watch America's Got Talent: The Champions Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/AGTFullEpisodes AMERICA'S GOT TALENT ON SOCIAL Like AGT: https://www.facebook.com/agt Follow AGT: https://twitter.com/agt AGT Tumblr: http://nbcagt.tumblr.com/ AGT Instagram: http://instagram.com/agt "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of "AGT" and the other "Got Talent" franchises, spanning 194 territories. Find America's Got Talent: The Champions trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS Last winter’s #1 most-watched alternative series, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” returns for a second season. The series will feature a star-studded panel of judges, including executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition – singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews, star of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and People magazine’s “Sexiest TV Host,” returns as host. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” brings together the world’s most talented, memorable and all-around fan-favorite acts from past seasons of “AGT” and from the other “Got Talent” franchises around the globe. Cute And Funny Dog Tricks By The Amazing Alexa Lauenburger! – America's Got Talent: The Champions https://youtu.be/vrD5Bbxu57o America's Got Talent http://www.youtube.com/user/americasgottalent 2020-02-04T02:28:18.000Z

Alexa Lauenberger – Alexa Lauenberger’s dog training act has been a highlight of every episode she’s performed in, and the judges agreed in the semifinals that she is the best dog act they’ve ever seen. She won “Das Talent” in Germany in 2017.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Sandou Trio Russian bar first appeared on season 6 of America’s Got Talent, and went on to tour and even appeared in The Greatest Showman. Although they had retired from performing as a trio, they decided to return to the AGT stage in order to have one more shot at victory on AGT Champions.

Marcelito Pomoy Sang ‘Beauty & the Best’ for His Finals Performance

VideoVideo related to ‘agt champions’ 2020 spoilers & finalists: the season 2 acts performing 2020-02-10T15:12:21-05:00

Ahead of the season 2 finals episode, America’s Got Talent shared an early release video of Marcelito Pomoy’s final AGT Champions performance. In the stunning performance, Marcelito shows off his remarkable range, which the show describes as him having two voices, by singing both parts of the hit Disney song.

Throughout the performance, the audience can be heard cheering enthusiastically in the background. At the conclusion of the number, he earned a standing ovation from 3 out of the 4 judges (Simon Cowell was the only one who did not stand). During the judges’ feedback, Heidi Klum commented on how she could feel the audience’s reaction throughout his “incredible” act. Although he didn’t stand with the other judges to applaud Pomoy, Cowell told him “This was even better than the last performance you did. Much, much better. However, if it was my choice, on a night like this, I would have done something less predictable.”

According to Marcelito Pomoy’s NBC contestant bio, he previously sang his rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2018.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘AGT The Champions’ Season 2 Finals Online