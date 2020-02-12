Andrew Yang Drops Out of Democratic Race (WATCH)

NBC News is reporting that Andrew Yang is dropping out of the democratic presidential race. This announcement comes shortly before the final results of the New Hampshire primary have been released. Andrew Yang is expected to make an official announcement at 8:15 p.m.

As per American journalist Yamiche Alcindor, “‘The decision was pretty clear,’ Yang’s campaign manager tells me. ‘It doesn’t feel honest to keep taking money and enthusiasm from our supporters, but also from the Democratic Party.'”

Andrew Yang’s announcement will be aired on this live YouTube.

In his speech, he says one of the things he’s the most proud of is that he gave 1000$ a month to 13 families across the country. He says that now, his signature proposal of universal basic income (UBI) is now a talking point across the country.