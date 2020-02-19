Anitra Gunn’s Body Found [Report]

The case of the Georgia college student who has been missing since Valentine’s Day took a heartbreaking turn today. Anitra Gunn’s body was found by investigators. Police say that her boyfriend is a person of interest, but her death is not yet being investigated as a homicide and he is not a suspect.

Her Body Was Found Four Days After She Was Last Seen

In a press conference, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese revealed that Anitra Gunn’s body was found in Crawford County, WSB-TV reported. Her body was found near the Peach-Crawford county line, WMAZ reported.

Deese said the search was narrowed based on sticks and bushes found in the grill of her car. Her body was found “as if someone tried to hide it” near Greer road, along with a piece of her car, WMAZ reported.

Her Boyfriend Is a Person of Interest, But Not a Suspect

In a press conference, Deese said that her boyfriend was a person of interest but not a suspect. He’s been taken in for a third interview but has not been arrested.

He said the case is not currently being investigated as a homicide.

Anitra Gunn Was Last Seen on Valentine’s Day & Her Car Was Found Abandoned

Anitra Gunn was last seen on Valentine’s Day, 13 WMAZ reported. Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said she was last seen in the area of Chestnut Hills Road, just outside Fort Valley.

This video by 13 WMAZ makes the timeline a little more confusing. In the video, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says she was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at her boyfriend’s aunt’s house, and she was there with her boyfriend. Law enforcement planned to search the boyfriend’s aunt’s house on February 17, but couldn’t confirm if he was a current or ex-boyfriend or how he and Gunn met.

“Right now everybody that knew her is a person of interest,” the sheriff said in the earlier video interview.

In a later story by WGXA, Deese said that Gunn was last seen at her boyfriend’s home at 3 a.m. on Friday after they were at a Waffle House in Byron at 2 a.m.

On Saturday afternoon, February 15, police found Gunn’s car on Belle Street in a neighbor’s yard with the front bumper damaged, 13 WMAZ reported. This was near her apartment where she lived. Her front bumper is missing and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese has said that whoever has that bumper may know where Gunn is.

Her father said her wallet was found inside her car.

Neighbors told 13 WMAZ that the car was crashed, close to where she lived, and police had taped off the scene. Neighbors said lip gloss and a key ring might have been found nearby, but police have not confirmed this.

A task force was launched to help with the search.