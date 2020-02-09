‘Assassination Attempt’ as NYPD Officer Shot in Police Van

An NYPD officer was shot while sitting in his marked police car in the Bronx, New York on Saturday night. According to the NYPD Commissioner, Dermot Shea, “Earlier tonight, two uniformed police officers in the Bronx were fired upon — one was shot in the chin and neck, very close to the carotid region.” One police officer was uninjured, while the other was transported to the hospital.

The commissioner said that the officer who was shot is an eight-year veteran of the police force. He is expected to make a full recovery but is staying in the hospital for observation. The other officer was not injured.

Commissioner Shea called this incident an “attempted assassination of two uniformed New York City police officers.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed this statement, saying “Tonight we saw a heinous assassination attempt against NYPD officers in a marked police van.”

According to the press conference by Commissioner Shea and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the suspect walked up to the NYPD van, asked the officers for directions, and then opened fire on them. The officer sitting in the driver’s seat was shot in the chin and neck.

The full press conference is available here:

WATCH LIVE as @NYPDShea and @nycmayor provide an update about tonight’s incident where an NYPD police officer was shot in the Bronx. https://t.co/bvQgIAr4bl — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2020

According to the NYC Alerts’ Twitter, this video shows the moment the NYPD cops are ambushed by someone asking for directions:

HORRIFYING VIDEO, shows the ambush on NYPD cops in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/V6OKapfqh2 — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) February 9, 2020

This shooting occurred at East 163 St & Barretto Ave in the Bronx.

Trevor Gibbs Is Named As Suspect by NYPD: Reports

The New York Post has reported that police sources identified 20-year-old Trevor Gibbs as their suspect in the shooting. According to their article, “Gibbs is known to frequent Lincoln Houses in East Harlem,” and he is known to police, having been “previously arrested in East Harlem in August 2018 for obstructing government administration.”

READ NEXT: 2 Americans Killed & 6 Wounded in Afghanistan Attack