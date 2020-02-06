The Best Quotes From President Trump During His ‘State Of The Union’ Address

President Trump gave his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. In his speech, the President addressed an array of issues, including healthcare, the unemployment rate, access to services, and education. The President spoke to many aspects of American society and gave memorable quotes throughout his SOTU address, including phrases such as “We will never let Socialism destroy American Healthcare!” and “We are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society!”

Here are the best quotes from the 2020 State of the Union address:

America’s Destiny

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never, ever going back!”

The Space Force

“Just weeks ago, for the first time since President Truman established the Air Force more than 70 years earlier, we created a brand new branch of the United States armed forces. It’s called the ‘Space Force.’ It’s very important!”

Employment

“In eight years under the last administration, over 300,000 working-age people dropped out of the workforce. In just three years of my Administration, 3.5 million working-age people have joined the workforce!”

Medical Care & Socialism

“One hundred and thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million very happy Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care.”

“I have also made an ironclad pledge to American families: We will always protect patients with preexisting conditions. And we will always protect your Medicare, and we will always protect your Social Security. Always.”

Justice & The Justice System

On the killing of Persian leader Soleimani, President Trump said that his administration “Terminated his evil reign of terror forever. Our message to the terrorists is clear: You will never escape American justice. If you attack our citizens, you forfeit your life!”

And on the American criminal justice system, the President remarked that “Everybody said that criminal justice reform couldn’t be done. But I got it done, and the people in this room got it done.”

Inclusion & Acceptance

“The vision I will lay out this evening demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society, one where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise.”

Later in the speech, he added that “The next step forward in building an inclusive society is making sure that every young American gets a great education and the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. No parent should be forced to send their child to a failing government school.”

Rush Limbaugh

Radio host Rush Limbaugh recently announced that he has received a late-stage cancer diagnosis. At the 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom and said that Limbaugh is “A special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans, who just received a stage four advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

The President’s Twitter Account

It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country. Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

READ NEXT: Tiffany Trump Shines At The ‘State Of The Union’ Address