Bernie Section Was So Large, Biden Section Was Moved to Make Room in Iowa [VIDEO]

At one Iowa caucus today, a Joe Biden section had to be moved over to make room for a Bernie Sanders section that was larger than expected. This news is now being shared all across social media by Sanders supporters.

It’s not yet 7 p.m. and Vice President @JoeBiden’s section has already been moved across the gym to create more room for @SenSanders’ supporters in Grinnell’s Ward 1, which has a record as a liberal hotbed. #IACaucus #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Oea5GpQe1k — The Scarlet & Black (@thesandb) February 4, 2020

This happened at a caucus in Grinnell.

lol they moved the biden section at this caucus they're showing on CNN because they needed to double the space for the bernie people. tv rocks all of a sudden — Alex Press (@alexnpress) February 4, 2020

The results for the caucuses won’t be in for some time, but Sanders reportedly already won some early satellite caucuses, along with Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

In most locations, the Iowa caucuses will start at 7 p.m. Central sharp. Although an exact time when the results will be announced isn’t known, Brookings estimated it will be around 11 p.m. Eastern on February 3 or 10 p.m. Central. NPR noted that the caucuses are actually expected to just last an hour, with some ending at 8 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Eastern.)

When the caucuses close, we’ll get three official numbers from the IDP:

The results of the first vote (first Presidential Preference)

The results of the second and final vote (second Presidential Preference)

And the “State Delegate Equivalency” (SDE)

In the Iowa caucus, when it’s time to cast the Presidential Preference Vote in each precinct, people stand in a section of the room that has been designated for their preferred candidate. If a candidate’s voters represent at least 15 percent of the people voting overall (sometimes a higher percentage if the precinct is smaller), then that candidate is “viable” and people in that group must fill out a Presidential Preference Card. Then they’re free to leave. If someone’s candidate is viable in the first round, they cannot vote in the second round, according to the Iowa Democratic Party. This turnout is referred to as the first presidential preference vote.

Recent Iowa polls have given some strong frontrunners for today’s caucuses, according to 538. A Monmouth University poll for January 23-27 gave first place to Joe Biden at 29%, followed by Bernie Sanders at 25%, Pete Buttigieg at 20%, and Elizabeth Warren at 19%. Meanwhile, another Monmouth University poll handed a first place tie to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at 22%.

A Civiqs poll for January 23-27 in Iowa gave Sanders the win at 24%, followed by Warren at 19%, Buttigieg at 17%, and Biden at 15%. Amy Klobuchar hit the double digits here at 11%, followed by Andrew Yang at 5%. A Morningside poll for January 17-23 put Biden in first at 19%, followed by Buttigieg at 18%, Sanders at 15%, Warren at 15%, and Klobuchar at 12%. Tom Steyer came next with 6%.

A Change Research poll for Iowa January 22-26 placed Sanders in first at 30%, followed by Buttigieg at 23%, Biden at 22%, and Warren at 20%. Judging by how differently all these polls fall, today’s caucus is anyone’s to win. The strongest frontrunners have consistently been Biden, Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg.

Sanders was the winner in a poll that did not end up being officially released because of concerns that one person was left off.

We can confirm the final results of the unreleased Iowa Poll: Sanders 22% Warren 18% Buttigieg 16% Biden 13% https://t.co/deTryUiHgt — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) February 4, 2020

This was going to be the last poll of the race, where Sanders came in at 22 percent, Warren at 18 percent, Buttigieg at 16 percent, and Biden at 13 percent.