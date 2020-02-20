Bloomberg’s First Debate: Best Memes & Jokes on Twitter

Mike Bloomberg was a big theme in tonight’s Democratic debate. He was a wildcard, having just entered the debate after the DNC dropped the requirement to get a certain number of donations during the debate. It wasn’t clear what to expect until the candidates quickly piled onto him over many of his stances, past statements, and NDAs. Some found themselves wondering if Bloomberg was thinking, “I’ve made a huge mistake.” Here’s a look at some of the best memes and jokes about Bloomberg from the Democratic debate.

Did Bloomberg make “a huge mistake”? That was one of the jokes that circulated during the debate.

The “huge mistake” joke was a common theme tonight.

Bloomberg’s face looks like he is thinking he made a big mistake. A huge mistake. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/gtD1L7tWtP — CintheATL (@CintheAtl) February 20, 2020

There were a lot of jokes about how much money Bloomberg spent to be in a debate where he was pretty much roasted.

Bloomberg's $351 million he spent on this election lol #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ck3FEKsyAt — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 20, 2020

People couldn’t stop talking about those intense moments between Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg.

The moment Senator Warren said “I’m not talking about Donald Trump I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg” I hollered 😂😂😂😂😂 Yesssss Liz… #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/qcPjZccSqK — Marie the 1st (@HipsterEmms) February 20, 2020

It all started when she said, “I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” and then it snowballed from there.

Elizabeth Warren: I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians, and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cNhC6yRc4W — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 20, 2020

She went toe-to-toe with him on NDAs, demanding that he release women from the contracts, which he refused to do.

Bernie and Warren when they saw Bloomberg take the debate stage #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/H4IKAm1gzU — Nashty (@Make_itnashty) February 20, 2020

Live footage of Elizabeth Warren responding to Mike Bloomberg #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/49uVCu51bO — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 20, 2020

People pointed out that even if Warren doesn’t get the nomination, she’ll still take down Bloomberg in the process of running.

Warren might not win the nomination but she's trying her damnedest to make sure Bloomberg don't either #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/iIgSmdaETK — Darth Kriss (@insanityreport) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg’s Wikipedia entry was even changed to read jokingly that his cause of death was Elizabeth Warren.

Someone changed Mike Bloomberg’s Wikipedia. Cause of death: Senator Elizabeth Warren.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/5ctNM9db5M — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 20, 2020

At one point during the debate, Bernie Sanders said: “When we’re talking about a corrupt political system bought by people like Mr. Bloomberg.” Bloomberg argued that Sanders wrote the code and “the 99%,” which Sanders vehemently disagreed with.

to recap bloomberg's night so far pic.twitter.com/qeiNU0ukhH — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg right now pic.twitter.com/V6svovDBuJ — Marathon Mamba 🏁🐍 (@Kontra402) February 20, 2020

We now go to a live shot of the Bloomberg campaign pic.twitter.com/GlF86S7x0L — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 20, 2020

People joked about how Bloomberg looked like a sacrifice during the debate.

Bloomberg arriving at the debate pic.twitter.com/LtHLSspeyF — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) February 20, 2020

Or a sinking ship…

#DemDebate MSNBC: “we are so smart.

Watch Bloomberg tonight.

He’s surging up in the polls.

He’s a real go getter!” Bloomberg: pic.twitter.com/mVFjoEFmif — Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? 🌹 (@PaulDeCristofo4) February 20, 2020

The jokes and GIFs didn’t stop.

Live look at Mike Bloomberg. That’s all I got pic.twitter.com/CEq62ztZJP — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 20, 2020

It really did seem like all the candidates briefly teamed together to try to take down Bloomberg.

Literally everyone coming together to take down Mike Bloomberg. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pL90u2zFfo — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg’s betting odds for winning the Democratic nomination also dropped sharply during the Democratic debate. You can see Heavy’s story about what happened with his betting odds here.

Now viewers are wondering what the chances are that Bloomberg will be in the February 25 debate.