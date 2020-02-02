Maurkice Pouncey Comments on Myles Garrett Feud, Suspension

The last time Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett saw each other on the field, it was during the tail end of one of the most infamous on-field incidents in NFL history.

After Garrett ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him with it, Pouncey attacked Garrett, punching and kicking him on the ground. In all, 33 players were fined for the fight and each franchise was fined $250,000. Both teams were fined a total of $732,422 when it was all added up. Pouncey was suspended for two games after an appeal reduced it from three, while Garrett was suspended “indefinitely” losing his appeal.

Garrett missed the final six games of the season with the Browns and it is widely believed he won’t miss time in 2020 despite the “indefinite” tag.

Maurkice Pouncey on Myles Garrett: No Hard Feelings

TMZ caught up with Pouncey and asked him about Garrett and whether or not he believes the NFL will reinstate the Browns pass-rusher before next season.

“They are — you know that. It’s the NFL,” Pouncey said. “They give everyone a second chance.”

“He served his time,” Pouncey added. “We’ll talk during the season. It’s all football action. At the end of the day, we’re football players — we’ll see how things turn out when we talk during the season. No hard feelings.”

Roger Goodell Expected to Make Decision on Myles Garrett in the Offseason

The commissioner said he plans to meet with the Browns indefinitely suspended defensive end within the next 60 days to make a decision on reinstatement, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. Goodell made the statement before his annual Super Bowl press conference from Miami.

“It’s just not Myles Garrett here,” Goodell previously said of the suspension, via WKYC. “Obviously he was the starting [point] but we suspended three different players in that. It’s probably, I would say, the most significant discipline we’ve had from any single incident in our history, although we don’t keep that stat, but I’d be surprised if it wasn’t.

“It was in my view and I think our football people, something that had to be dealt with very quickly and very firmly to make it clear to the players that is not acceptable. And I’d add one other thing: and to the clubs. Because we also fined the clubs, both clubs, for having been the clubs that participated in this. Not that they were necessarily responsible for it, but they’re accountable for it and that’s the message we want them to understand.”

After his suspension was upheld, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s unlikely Garrett misses time in 2020.

“The NFL will be open-minded and listen to Garrett during the offseason meeting, and if his behavior is what the league hopes it will be and his answers are accurate, there’s a strong chance he will not miss any playing time in 2020, according to sources,” Schefter said.

