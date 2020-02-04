Bucks vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks currently have the best record in the NBA, but will have to deal with the phenomenon that is No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson as they travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

At 42-7, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA by record. They were able to bounce back from a rare loss against the Denver Nuggets, trouncing the Phoenix Suns 129-108 their last time out. Khris Middleton (25 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists) both turned in massive performances in the bounce back effort.

“A good response,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told The Associated Press after the win. “Not our best, but a steady, good response.”

Antetokounmpo — the defending league MVP — said that it’s the teams mentality closing out quarters that has made a difference this season.

“Last year at the end of each quarter we would start giving up easy points, giving up 3s,” Antetokounmpo said. “But this year we try to be more focused. We try to close quarters a little bit better and that helps.

“You’re not going to win every quarter, but when you win four quarters or three out of four, you’re going to win a lot of games.”

While Antetokounmpo — AKA the Greek Freak — is something the league has never seen, the same could be said for Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Pelicans star rookie recently made his debut and has been impressive. Through his first six games he’s already had two 20-point 10-rebound performances.

The Pelicans are currently in the No. 11 spot in the West at 20-30, but still have a solid chance of sneaking into the playoffs if they can pick up their play with Williamson on the court. What New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry wants to happen is Williamson being more involved, which didn’t happen late in the team’s latest 117-109 loss to the Rockets.

“Zion can’t go four minutes without touching the basketball and that’s on me,” Gentry told reporters. “That’s something I’ve got to make sure that will never happen again. I take responsibility for that and if we’re not going to get it to him and we’re not going to execute — we’ve got to have different people in the game, and that’s on me also.”

Williamson believes the key to the team’s turnaround will be limiting turnovers, which hasn’t always been easy.

“Turnovers were definitely a big part of it,” Williamson said. “I don’t think they caused us to make those turnovers. I think it was self-inflicted turnovers. We had 10 in the first quarter and you can’t start the game like that.”