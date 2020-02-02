Chiefs vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Super Bowl Without Cable

The big game has arrived as the explosive Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are set to do battle against the stingy, hard-running San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Super Bowl 54 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

49ers vs Chiefs Preview

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012, punching their ticket to the big game with an unstoppable running game and a stingy defensive unit. Making it to the Super Bowl has been part of a massive turnaround season for the Niners under head coach Kyle Shananhan. The team finished just 4-12 last season after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL.

“It is amazing,” 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead told The Associated Press. “It means a lot to us, especially going through all of the adversity that we went through over the past couple of years. To be going to the Super Bowl and have the chance to be the top of the league is amazing.”

It’s a new experience for the majority of the roster, including Shanahan, who’s one of the youngest coaches in the league at 40. It’s been a long lead up with a ton of obligations away from the field, but Shanahan is confident his team will be ready.

“There’s different media obligations that get you out of your routine and everything,” Shanahan said. “You don’t want to play catch-up at the end of the Super Bowl week.”

San Francisco earned their spot in the Super Bowl with a dominant 37-20 win in the NFC Championship. Raheem Mostert rushed for 285 yards to lead the way to victory in that contest. However, there was some bad news in the win, with running back Tevin Coleman going down with a shoulder dislocation. Shanahan is confident that the running back is ready to go and no 49ers player will be listed as questionable for the Super Bowl.

“Everyone is good,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, per a Pro Football Writers of America pool report. “That was the goal.”

As for Coleman: “He’s worked his tail off to get healthy. He’s good to go. He’s confident.”

The Chiefs are the AFC representative after besting the Titans in the AFC title game 35-24. The 2019 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has been electric as ever during the title run, setting the pace for the team’s explosive offense.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is seventh in NFL history with 207 career wins, but has never won the Super Bowl. He had a chance while with the Eagles in 2005, but was upended by the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. Reid has received a lot of praise and well-wishes during the week.

“I’m humbled by it. Very humbled by it. I have great guys here. Friends likewise around the league. Been doing it a long time. This is about this team, the guys that have worked so hard to get where they are,” Reid said. “The players, the coaches, the organization. It’s a team effort even getting to this position. It’s not about one position. Right now, my complete focus is on making sure we as coaches do a good job, as players do a good job in the Super Bowl.”

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is glad to see his skipper getting some love.

“It’s cool that everyone appreciates Big Red as much as I do,” Kelce said. “It’s just been cool how many players that have played for him in years past that I’ve been able to make a connection with, have hit me up and said they’re rooting for me, not only for me but Big Red.”

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites for the game.