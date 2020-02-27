Coronavirus California Cases: Solano County Map & Updates

A new case of Wuhan coronavirus (now officially called COVID-19) was reported in northern California‘s Solano County. The origin of this case isn’t known, and there are concerns this might be the first case of community spread in the United States, the CDC noted. Here’s a look at the cases in California, including the newest case and a map of where the county is located.

The New Case Might Be ‘Community Spread’ But This Isn’t Known for Certain Yet

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in northern California on February 26, NBC Bay Area reported. This one’s not connected to a cruise ship and it might be the first instance of “community spread,” reported Ian Cull of NBC.

BREAKING: 1st reported case of #Coronavirus from ‘unknown origin’ in the US, confirmed in Northern California. CDC says the person did not travel to affected areas/China or knowingly come into contact with someone with #COVIDー19. That’s a 1st of its kind in the US. #covid19 — Ian Cull (@NBCian) February 27, 2020

The infected person didn’t travel to infected areas or come into contact with someone with COVID-19, but the CDC said it was possible that “the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected.”

The CDC has not released more details about the person or where they live. In a statement, the CDC said that the person didn’t have “relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19. At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown.”

The person’s case was picked up by U.S. clinicians, the CDC said, bringing the total number of cases in the U.S. to 15.

The Person is from Solano County & Being Treated in Sacramento County

The person is from Solano County and they are being treated in Sacramento County, NBC reported.

JUST IN: The patient is from Solano County, and being treated in Sacramento County, per @anblanx. CDC says this is possibly the 1st case of 'community spread' in the US. #COVIDー19 https://t.co/y9aul92PRi — Ian Cull (@NBCian) February 27, 2020

Here’s a map of Solano County.

Other Cases in California

Most of those U.S. cases are in California, unless they are quarantined cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship or from people flown in by the State Department from China. Here’s a look at the other California cases.

There are two cases in Santa Clara County. ABC 7 reported one case is a man that has been self-isolating since he returned from Wuhan on January 24 and has not been very sick or needed hospitalization. Another case was a woman who was in Wuhan, China, confirmed on February 2, ABC 7 reported.

There are two cases in San Benito County. These involve a husband and wife who are 57 and the husband had traveled to Wuhan, Business Insider reported. They are being treated at a hospital at the University of California and were taken to the hospital after their symptoms worsened.

There is one case in Los Angeles County. The LA individual was a Wuhan resident traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport, heading to China, when he felt sick, Business Insider reported.

There is one case in Orange County. Orange County officials do not believe person-to-person transmission occurred in the county. That person made a full recovery.

A case was confirmed in Humboldt County, Jefferson Public Radio reported on February 23. The person is self-isolating at home and doing well and close contacts are being monitored. A close contact is “indeterminate,” KRCR reported.

In Sacramento County, a case was confirmed. The person traveled from China to the U.S. on February 2 and has self-quarantined since, CBS San Francisco reported.

There are two cases in San Diego that were evacuees from China, San Diego Tribune reported on February 12. These aren’t always included in the overall California count.

San Francisco issued a state of emergency to prepare for a possible outbreak on February 25, and Orange County did the same on Wednesday, despite having just one case so far, USA Today reported.