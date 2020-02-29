Coronavirus Live Trackers: COVID-19 Maps for Tracking the Virus

As more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are announced, you may be interested in tracking the virus’ progression and learning where it is now. A number of live trackers and maps are available to help you keep up with the latest news. In addition, Heavy is providing updates every day in a story right here. You may want to bookmark that article and check it every morning for the latest updates on the virus.

Live Trackers & Maps

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

The Kaiser Family Foundation is also providing a tracker here. It’s being updated regularly, according to the site. You can also see the map embedded below.

WHO has a situation dashboard here. They also have a general health emergency dashboard with other situations in addition to COVID-19 here.

Another map is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. A mobile version of the map is here. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The data and displays are being made freely available. The tracker is being hosted by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. The Lancet notes: “It was developed to provide researchers, public health authorities, and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds. All data collected and displayed are made freely available, initially through Google Sheets and now through a GitHub repository, along with the feature layers of the dashboard, which are now included in the Esri Living Atlas.”

They note: “Our primary data source is DXY, an online platform run by members of the Chinese medical community, which aggregates local media and government reports to provide cumulative totals of COVID-19 cases in near real time at the province level in China and at the country level otherwise… For city-level case reports in the USA, Australia, and Canada, which we began reporting on Feb 1, we rely on the US CDC, the government of Canada, the Australian Government Department of Health, and various state or territory health authorities. All manual updates (for countries and regions outside mainland China) are coordinated by a team at Johns Hopkins University.”

HealthMap has created an outbreak timeline map here. This map includes an animated spread.

The University of Washington has an infection map here.

The University of Virginia has a surveillance dashboard here. This also includes a time slider so you can compare the map to previous days and see how things have changed.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

The CDC is providing updates about U.S. cases here. They are only updating reports on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The ECDC has a geographic distribution update here. This is the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. You can see an updated map from them here.

Another map for tracking the virus is here.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, talk with your doctor right away.