Wuhan Coronavirus Now: Deaths & Map of Confirmed Cases Worldwide [Feb. 2]

The number of cases of novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus) continues to grow. The confirmed cases now exceed 16,000, with more than 300 deaths as of February 2, 2020. Read on for a look at the confirmed cases, including maps of where the confirmed cases are around the world and in the U.S., and a look at where the deaths have been. One death has now been recorded outside of China. An additional case has been reported in the U.S.

There Are More Than 16,000 Confirmed Cases And More than 300 Deaths

As of February 2, there are at least 16,758 confirmed cases worldwide for the novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus or 2019-nCoV) according to BNO. There have been 361 fatalities, all in China except one. One death in the Philippines was reported on Saturday, February 1.

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. Note that the “total recovered” number might be a bit misleading, as it doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital. The total deaths number is being kept updated with the most current numbers released.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

Windy is also now providing a live map here.

Please note that none of the maps listed above are guaranteed to keep up with all the news as it breaks. Consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed.

The CDC has also released a global map of cases around the world.

Reported Deaths from the Wuhan Coronavirus

So far, the following deaths have been reported from the Wuhan Coronavirus, according to BNO News.

Mainland China – Hubei province (including Wuhan) – at least 350 deaths

Mainland China – Shanghai – 1

Mainland China – Henan province – 2

Mainland China – Chongqing province – 1

Mainland China – Sichuan province – 1

Mainland China – Beijing – 1

Mainland China – Hainan province – 1

Mainland China- Heilongjiang province – 2

Mainland China – Hebei province – 1

There are 16,758 confirmed cases in China and 361 deaths.

Philippines – 1 death

The first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines on February 1.

BREAKING: Philippines reports second case of novel coronavirus and first death of patient with the virus; WHO says this is the first reported death outside China The victim’s remains are set to be cremated – CNN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 2, 2020

The man who died in the Philippines was 44 and had been admitted to San Lazaro Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on January 25, CNN Philippines reported. He died on February 1. His partner, a 38-year-old woman, was the first confirmed case in the Philippines, PhilStar reported. Both the man and the woman were from Wuhan, China and had arrived via Hong Kong. The woman is still in treatment, in isolation in Manila. The man had also been isolated.

Confirmed Cases Across the World

The confirmed international cases outside of China include the following countries, according to BNO News. These are confirmed cases, not deaths.

Thailand – 19 cases

Japan – 20 cases

Singapore – 18 cases

France – 6 cases

Germany – 10 cases

Malaysia – 8 cases

South Korea – 15 cases

U.S. – 9 cases (an additional case was confirmed on February 2)

Vietnam – 7 cases

Australia – 12 cases

UAE – 5 cases

Canada – 4 cases

England – 2 cases

Russia – 2 cases

Cambodia – 1 case

Sri Lanka – 1 case

Finland – 1 case

Philippines – 2 cases (1 death)

India – 2 cases

Italy – 2 cases

Sweden – 1 case

Spain – 1 case

Nepal – 1 case

9 Confirmed Cases in the United States

Here is a map from the CDC showing cases in the United States. Dark yellow means that a case has been confirmed, light yellow means that there are no confirmed cases. Only one state is not featured in this map (Massachusetts) since the CDC has not updated the map for a couple of days.

Here’s a look at the nine confirmed cases in the U.S., found in five states.

California – 4 cases Three cases were reported early in California. One is in Los Angeles County, California and one is in Orange County, California. Orange County officials do not believe person-to-person transmission occurred in the county. A third case has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, ABC 7 reported. That man has been self-isolating since he returned from Wuhan on January 24 and has not been very sick or needed hospitalization. A ninth case (and the 4th in California) was confirmed on February 2. This was in the San Francisco Bay area, CNBC reported. The woman was in Wuhan, China and had visited the U.S. on January 23 to see family. This is the second Santa Clara County case, ABC 7 reported, but it’s not related to the first case. She’s been isolated, but isn’t sick enough to need hospitalization.

Illinois – 2 cases The second case in the U.S. was confirmed on January 24 in Chicago, from a woman who had also recently been in Wuhan. The woman in Chicago is in stable condition at a hospital, CBS DFW reported. Another case was later also confirmed in Illinois, the husband of the woman who was first diagnosed, ABC 5 reported.

Massachusetts – 1 case An eighth confirmed case was in Boston, Massachusetts, CBS News reported. The man is in his 20s and had traveled to Wuhan recently. He’s been isolated and will stay there until he’s cleared. His close contacts are being monitored.

Washington state – 1 case The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on January 21 in Washington state, from a man who had traveled from Wuhan. The man is in his 30s and being treated in Seattle.

Arizona – 1 case. One case is in Maricopa County, Arizona.

It’s important to note that there have been no reported deaths so far in the United States.

Symptoms

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that come in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it can include a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China. It’s now being referred to as the noval coronavirus by experts.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.