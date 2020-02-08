Wuhan Coronavirus Now: Deaths & Map of Confirmed Cases Worldwide [Feb. 8]

Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus) now number at more than 34,000, so it’s still important to stay informed about cases around the world and in the United States. Here is a look at the confirmed cases, including maps of where the confirmed cases are around the world and in the U.S., and a look at where the deaths have been. One death has been recorded outside of China.

The World Health Organization has said that the number of cases could rise, CBS News reported.

There Are More Than 34,000 Confirmed Cases And More than 700 Deaths

As of February 8, 34,957 people have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus or, technically, 2019-nCoV) according to BNO. There have been 725 fatalities, most in China except one. One death in the Philippines was reported on Saturday, February 1.

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. Note that the “total recovered” number might be a bit misleading, as it doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital. The total deaths number is being kept updated with the most current numbers released.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

Please note that none of the maps listed above are guaranteed to keep up with all the news as it breaks. Consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed.

The CDC has also released a global map of cases around the world, last updated on February 7.

Reported Deaths from the Wuhan Coronavirus

So far, the following deaths have been reported from the Wuhan Coronavirus, according to BNO News.

Mainland China – Hubei province (including Wuhan) – at least 699 deaths

Mainland China – Guangdong province – 1

Mainland China – Shanghai – 1

Mainland China – Henan province – 4

Mainland China – Chongqing province – 2

Mainland China – Sichuan province – 1

Mainland China – Beijing – 2

Mainland China – Hainan province – 2

Mainland China- Heilongjiang province – 5

Mainland China – Hebei province – 1

Mainland China – Hunan province – 1

Mainland China – Tianjin province – 1

Mainland China – Guizhou province – 1

Mainland China – Gansu province – 1

Mainland China – Jilin province – 1

Outside of mainland China:

Philippines – 1 death

Hong Kong – 1 death

The first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines.

The man who died in the Philippines was 44 and had been admitted to San Lazaro Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on January 25, CNN Philippines reported. He died on February 1. His partner, a 38-year-old woman, was the first confirmed case in the Philippines, PhilStar reported. Both the man and the woman were from Wuhan, China and had arrived via Hong Kong. One other person has been reported as a confirmed case in the Philippines.

An American citizen in Wuhan, China died from the Wuhan coronavirus on February 6, CBS News reported. This is the first American death. The person was 60 years old and more details have not yet been released.

Confirmed Cases Across the World

The confirmed international cases outside of China include the following countries, according to BNO News. These are confirmed cases, not deaths, and they are listed in alphabetical order.

Australia – 15 cases

Belgium – 1 case

Cambodia – 1 case

Canada – 7 cases

England – 2 cases

Finland – 1 case

France – 11 cases (Note: Five Britains staying at a French ski resort were among the confirmed cases, CBS News reported. They caught it from a man who had traveled to Singapore. None are in serious condition.)

Germany – 14 cases

India – 3 cases

Italy – 3 cases

Japan – 89 cases (these include 64 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship)

Malaysia – 16 cases

Nepal – 1 case

North Korea – Unknown (some unconfirmed reports indicated 1 to 7 but it’s not verifiable, BNO noted)

Philippines – 3 cases (1 death)

Russia – 2 cases

Singapore – 33 cases

South Korea – 24 cases

Spain – 1 case

Sri Lanka – 1 case

Sweden – 1 case

Thailand – 32 cases

UAE – 7 cases

United Kingdom – 3 cases

U.S. – 12 cases

Vietnam – 13 cases

12 Confirmed Cases in the United States (plus 11 cases on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)

Here is a map from the CDC showing cases in the United States. Dark yellow means that a case has been confirmed, light yellow means that there are no confirmed cases.

Here’s a look at the eight confirmed cases in the U.S. The map above is the CDC’s latest map, but it may not account for the last couple of confirmed cases. It’s important to note that there have been no reported deaths so far in the United States.